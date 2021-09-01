Bishop Neumann softball team stays undefeated

WISNER – The Bishop Neumann softball team, ranked No. 1 in preseason Class C ratings, started the season with three victories in the first week of play, and added a first place finish at a tournament in West Point in their second week on the field. The Cavaliers are 8-0 after the first two weeks of the season.
During the three games Bishop Neumann played at the Guardian Angels Invitational, the Cavaliers did not allow a single run to be scored against them. In the championship game, Bishop Neumann defeated the host team 3-0 to take the title.
It was a defensive struggle for the first three innings, as both teams remained scoreless. Bishop Neumann got on the board first with two points in the fourth inning and added another run in the fifth.
Aubrey Sylliaasen had a double and Hattie Bohac and Grace Schulz hit singles for the Cavs. Macy Sabatka started on the mound and allowed only four hits and no runs in seven innings.
Bishop Neumann defeated Tekamah-Herman 12-0 to reach the championship game. It was a slugfest from the start, as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. They added two more runs in the second and third innings apiece, and another run in the fourth to take the win in four innings on the mercy rule.
Schulz was 3-for-3 at the plate, with two doubles in the game. Mary Chvatal, Bohac, Emma Kavan, Kaysha Swartz and Logan Sylliaasen all had two hits in three at-bats. Swartz, Avery Mayberry, Sabatka, Bohac, Kavan and Logan Sylliaasen all hit doubles.
Sabatka was the pitcher for this game as well, and she allowed only one hit and no runs with six strikeouts.
In the first round of the tournament, Bishop Neumann destroyed the West Point-Beemer Cadets 19-0 in three innings.
Logan Sylliaasen hit a homerun in her only at-bat, driving in two RBI. Bridget Whitney, Kaysha Swartz, Grace Sullivan, Chvatal and Bohac all hits doubles.
Aubrey Sylliaasen was the starting pitcher for Bishop Neumann. She allowed one hit in one inning. Adelyn Zwick came on in relief. She threw three strikeouts in two innings of work.
The Cavaliers started the week by hitting the road to take on the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in Ashland on Aug. 23. Both teams were busy at the plate, with 21 hits between them, but Bishop Neumann came out on top 8-5 at the end of seven innings.
Teresa Quinn hit a homerun that drove in another Cavalier. Aubrey Sylliaasen was 3-for-4 at the plate. Chvatal and Kavan both hit 2-for-4 with a double apiece. Bohac also hit .500 in four at-bats.
Sabatka pitched all seven innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.
The Cavaliers hosted David City Aquinas on Aug. 24 at Hackberry Field. Bishop Neumann won the game 8-3.
Aquinas scored one run in the first inning, but Bishop Neumann answered with four points in the second. DCA added another point in the third, but two more in the fourth and the sixth inning each put the Cavaliers on top for good. The Monarchs managed one run in the seventh but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Sullivan was 3-for-3 at the plate and Quinn got two hits in three times up to bat, including a double. Aubrey Sylliaasen also had two hits. Kaysha Swartz hit a double as well.
Sabatka pitched for the Cavaliers. She allowed nine hits and three runs with six strikeouts.
On Aug. 21, Bishop Neumann dominated a triangular in Geneva, starting with a 12-2 win over Centennial. The Cavaliers also topped the host team, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend, winning by a score of 8-1.
Against Centennial, Aubrey Sylliaasen went 3-for-3 with a homerun, a double and a single to contribute two RBI for the Cavaliers. Avery Mayberry also batted 1.000 in her three at-bats, scoring once and adding two RBI.
Aubrey Sylliaasen pitched for Bishop Neumann. She allowed four hits and two runs in four innings, with five strikeouts.
As Bishop Neumann defeated host team FC/E-M/F by a score of 8-1 in the triangular, Sabatka was on the mound. She allowed only one run on four hits, with four strikeouts in six innings.
She was helped by an explosive Cavalier offense that racked up 11 hits, led by doubles from Aubrey and Logan Sylliaasen, Kavan and Chvatal. Chvatal was 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice and adding one RBI. Kavan and Aubrey Sylliaasen both went 2-for-4 with two RBI apiece. Sabatka got a hit in her two times at bat.
The Cavaliers defeated NEN (Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur) 9-1 in Wisner on Aug. 19 to start the season. Neumann scored three runs in the third inning, added four in the fourth and finished with two in the sixth.
Shortstop Chvatal led the Cavaliers at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with a double and scoring two runs. Second baseman Aubrey Sylliaasen pounded two hits in her four at-bats, including a double. First baseman Logan Sylliaasen also contributed two hits to the 10 total Bishop Neumann had in the game.
Sabatka was on the mound for the Cavaliers. She allowed six hits and one run in six innings. She also recorded five strikeouts.
