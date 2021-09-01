Bishop Neumann softball team stays undefeated

WISNER – The Bishop Neumann softball team, ranked No. 1 in preseason Class C ratings, started the season with three victories in the first week of play, and added a first place finish at a tournament in West Point in their second week on the field. The Cavaliers are 8-0 after the first two weeks of the season.

During the three games Bishop Neumann played at the Guardian Angels Invitational, the Cavaliers did not allow a single run to be scored against them. In the championship game, Bishop Neumann defeated the host team 3-0 to take the title.

It was a defensive struggle for the first three innings, as both teams remained scoreless. Bishop Neumann got on the board first with two points in the fourth inning and added another run in the fifth.

Aubrey Sylliaasen had a double and Hattie Bohac and Grace Schulz hit singles for the Cavs. Macy Sabatka started on the mound and allowed only four hits and no runs in seven innings.

Bishop Neumann defeated Tekamah-Herman 12-0 to reach the championship game. It was a slugfest from the start, as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. They added two more runs in the second and third innings apiece, and another run in the fourth to take the win in four innings on the mercy rule.