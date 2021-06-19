Bird and mosquito surveillance for West Nile Virus begins

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department is once again providing surveillance for West Nile virus through mosquito trapping and the reporting of dead birds.

Due to a decrease in funding, Three Rivers Public Health Department will no longer be collecting dead birds for testing. However, Three Rivers will continue to take reports of dead birds.

The birds of greatest interest for reporting are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay). To report a dead bird, residents should contact Three Rivers at 402-727-5396.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will also be trapping mosquitoes throughout Dodge County during the summer months to test for West Nile virus. If you come across a mosquito trap, please do not disturb it (Traps are blue and labeled with our name).

Transmission of West Nile virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

People can reduce their risk by taking the following steps.

- Using a repellant that contains DEET