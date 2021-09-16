Big win boosts Patriots to No. 1 spot in Class C

YUTAN – The Yutan-Mead softball team played the role of spoiler against then Class C No. 1 Bishop NeumannOn Sept. 7 in Yutan. The Patriots used a dominating pitching performance by Shaylynn Campbell and good defense to secure a 5-2 victory over the Cavaliers.

“This win really boosts us,” Campbell said. “Everyone including myself is excited. This win will help us throughout the rest of our tough season and will get us ready for our main goal of getting to state.”

After putting Neumann down in order in the top of the first, Yutan-Mead got a run in the bottom half of the inning. It came on a home run over the centerfield wall, putting the Patriots up 1-0.

The Cavaliers had two runners on base on in the second and failed to drive them in. In the third inning that was not the case, and Neumann scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Hattie Bohac that drove in Aubrey Sylliaasen.

The game did not remain tied for long and the Patriots went to work taking the lead in the bottom of the third.

With two outs, Campbell and Maycee Hays started a rally with singles. They both scored on a hard grounder to center put in play by Emily Hebenstreit, increasing Yutan-Mead’s lead to 3-1.