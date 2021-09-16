Big win boosts Patriots to No. 1 spot in Class C

YUTAN – The Yutan-Mead softball team played the role of spoiler against then Class C No. 1 Bishop NeumannOn Sept. 7 in Yutan. The Patriots used a dominating pitching performance by Shaylynn Campbell and good defense to secure a 5-2 victory over the Cavaliers.
“This win really boosts us,” Campbell said. “Everyone including myself is excited. This win will help us throughout the rest of our tough season and will get us ready for our main goal of getting to state.”
After putting Neumann down in order in the top of the first, Yutan-Mead got a run in the bottom half of the inning. It came on a home run over the centerfield wall, putting the Patriots up 1-0.
The Cavaliers had two runners on base on in the second and failed to drive them in. In the third inning that was not the case, and Neumann scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Hattie Bohac that drove in Aubrey Sylliaasen.
The game did not remain tied for long and the Patriots went to work taking the lead in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, Campbell and Maycee Hays started a rally with singles. They both scored on a hard grounder to center put in play by Emily Hebenstreit, increasing Yutan-Mead’s lead to 3-1.
Logan Syllianson came up with the hit the Cavaliers needed with a double to left field in the top of the fourth. A single by Grace Schulz on a line drive to center during the next at bat drove in another run and cut the deficit to 3-2 in favor of the Patriots.
Just like the inning before, Yutan-Mead was able to come up with a clutch hit when they needed it in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and Ella Watts and Sophia Brennan on base in scoring position, Kendyl Egr came up with a hit to center scoring them both.
The Cavaliers tried to put together a comeback in their final three at bats, but were only able to come up with one hit. In their final chance in the top of the seventh, Campbell drove the win home for the Patriots with three strikeouts.
“I was really excited and I have always been someone to play for my team,” Campbell said. “Me and my catcher Maycee Hays have the best chemistry and she knows me and my pitches so well. She calls all my pitches and we can almost look at each other and know what pitch I am going to throw.”
With the victory, Yutan-Mead also entered the ratings in the Omaha World-Herald for the first time this year. They did what almost seemingly never happens and jumped from unrated to No. 1 in Class C. Neumann dropeed one spot to No. 2.
