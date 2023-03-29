WAVERLY – One big swing is all it took to get Class B No. 6 Waverly past Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran by a final of 4-1 at home on March 21. It was a three-run shot off the bat of Landon Oelke to left field.

“Obviously we had a big swing that took care of a lot of our runs,” Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “I guess what I want to see are some adjustments at the plate moving forward because we’re not going to be able to get that one big swing every game.”

Outside of that homer, the Vikings only had three other hits the entire game and one other run.

That fourth run was driven in during the bottom of the fourth with Zach McElhose on third as a pinch runner. The freshman was driven in by Garrett Rine, who flew out to right field.

Putting together a solid performance on the mound was Brennan Miller. As the starter, he pitched five innings, gave up one earned run and had seven strikeouts.

In relief, the senior Nate Leininger pitched two innings of no-hit baseball. He was also able to ring up two batters on strikes.

“I thought today was a lot better than yesterday,” Tewes said after the game. “Our pitchers threw strikes today and that was the biggest thing. It really gave us a chance to play defense on a cold day.”

Leading the offense with three runs driven in and one hit was Oelke. Rine had one hit and one RBI. Coming up with one hit apiece were both Eli Russell and Drew Koch.

Waverly opened up the season with a high-scoring game at home against Platteview on March 20. Despite a furious comeback by the Trojans, the Vikings held on for a 15-13 win.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, the first three batters for Waverly reached base via a walk. This set up Oelke, who drove in two runs with a double to right field, and Ethan Von Busch, who singled to left field scoring one.

Once again, the Vikings were playing from behind at 4-3 after they gave up two runs to Platteview in the top of the second.

Just like the bottom of the first, the Trojans’ pitching continued to struggle. Four hit batters allowed one run to come in for Waverly. Miller popped out to right field, knocking in Zach Schawang and giving the Vikings a 4-3 advantage.

Luckily for Platteview, their offense never seemed to slow down as they built a 9-7 lead with one out in the bottom of the fourth. That all changed when Russell unloaded a grand slam to left field that put Waverly back in front at 11-9.

After scoring three runs in the fifth, the Vikings were pulling away at 14-9. That comfortable lead wouldn’t last long for Waverly as the Trojans struck for four runs in the sixth to get within one.

Getting the offense going for the Vikings with an infield single in the bottom of the sixth was Hunter Thoms. He would eventually come around to score on a passed ball at home to give Waverly a two-run lead.

Platteview threatened to score in the seventh with two runners on, but the Vikings were able to shut the door by getting a fielder’s choice and a groundout.

Driving in four runs on one hit in the win was Russell. Von Busch had two hits and three RBIs. Oelke finished with two hits and two runs driven in and Schwang, Miller and Ballinger each had one RBI.

Pitching the best for Waverly in the win was James Van Cleave. He ended up going three innings with no earned runs surrendered and six strikeouts.