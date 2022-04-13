Big start propels Auburn over Raymond Central

AUBURN – For the second game in a row, the Raymond Central boys baseball team couldn’t find the win column when they lost to Auburn on the road 5-2 on April 4.

It was the Bulldogs who were able to put their stamp on the contest with four runs in the bottom of the second inning.

The inning started with a single and a double to put two runners on base for Auburn. A wild pitch scored the first run for the Bulldogs and then a single to center put them up 2-0.

With one out, Auburn would double to center and then scored on a passed ball to give themselves a four-run lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Mustangs tried to make a comeback with a single from Rylan Stover to left to start the inning. The next batter, Mason Kreikemeier, singled on a ground ball to third and then advanced to second on an error that ended up scoring Stover.

After Colby DenHartog was walked, Kreikemeier who stole third base earlier came home on a passed ball by the catcher to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Auburn was able to get one run back in the bottom of the fourth when they started the inning off with a single to left and a walk on a full count. Back-to-back hits that resulted in fielders choices plated a run for the Bulldogs.

Raymond Central got one baserunner on in both the sixth and seventh innings with less than two outs, but couldn’t capitalize and score any runs.

The Mustangs were held to just four hits in the contest, two of which came from Stover. The other two hits were collected by Josh Masek and Mason Kreikemier.

Pitching 3.1 innings with four earned runs given up was DenHartog. He also recorded four strikeouts during his time on the mound. Coming in for 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and giving up no runs was Travis Nelson.

After bad weather canceled their game against Platte Valley on April 7, Raymond Central was back in action against Arlington on April 11 at home. They played Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer at home on April 12.