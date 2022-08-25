Big senior class will lead Waverly Football in 2022 season

WAVERLY- Over the past several years the Waverly Football team has continued to take positive steps inside their football program with six straight playoff trips. The Vikings look to continue the legacy after having an excellent offseason and a large upperclassmen group of players this year.

“We are extremely excited for the 2022 season,” Waverly Football Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “We have a very strong senior class this year who has really worked hard this off-season and are ready to make their mark on our program. We lost a lot of key contributors from last year's team but we are excited to see some kids step up to help fill those holes. The development of depth and staying healthy will be a big key for us in being successful this year.”

Like any big school, there are several positions on the field that Waverly has to make up due to graduation. A main spot of concern is the lines where the Vikings return one starter on the offensive line and about the same on the defensive line.

Despite this, Manstedt looks for the group to be okay with a large senior class of 29. Players that Manstedt looks to compete for more playing time on varsity include Trey Jackson, Nolan Maas, Kemper Reed, Landon Oelke, Sam Schernakau, Brendan Barnes, and Nate Leineger.

Key starters returning for the Vikings will include Preston Harms and Evan Kastens who both rushed for over 350 yards a season ago. They also bring back Cooper Skrobecki, Charlie Johnson, Kaleb Axmann, and Grant Sindelar who have playing experience on offense and defense from last season.

“There are a handful of young men who have really stepped up to fill some of those holes,” Manstedt said. “Kids like Trey Jackson, Nolan Maas, Kemper Reed, Landon Oelke, Sam Schernakau, Brendan Barnes, and Nate Leineger, among many others will be looking to push for starting time to help fill those holes we have due to graduation. We have a very large senior class, 29 seniors total, so I look for many of them to step up for us this coming season.”

The schedule for the Vikings will be another tough one this year with four schools who made the Class B playoffs a season ago. They also add Lincoln Pius X who dropped down from Class A last year and the newest school in Lincoln in Lincoln Northwest.

“We will definitely be battle tested early, Class B, in general, is always tough so there really isn't any hiding from a tough schedule, it seems like most teams have one,” Manstedt said. “The thing our schedule will do is really show us early in the season what we need to improve on in order for us to get to where we want to be by the end of the year. Our kids embrace the tough schedule, and really have the right mindset with embracing it.”

Heading into the 2022 campaign Manstedt knows it will be a learning curve in the first few games with a lot of new starters. The key will be if the players can learn from miscues in the first games out of the gate. If they can do that, the Vikings should be a tough team to beat come playoff time.

“We have to stay healthy and develop depth along our offensive and defensive lines,” Manstedt said. “If we as a team can learn from our first couple games and continue to improve throughout the season, I am excited to see where we will be at come playoff time.”

Waverly opens up the season at home against Elkhorn at 7 p.m. on August 26.