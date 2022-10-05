Big second propels Cavaliers to dominant win at home

WAHOO- The Class C-2 No. 6 Bishop Neumann football team continue to pile up the victories with another dominating performance at home against North Bend Central on Sept. 30. They scored 28-points in the second quarter in route to beating the Tigers 48-18.

Getting on the scoreboard first in the contest were the Cavaliers with a 22-yard touchdown run from Conor Booth. After the made extra point by John Lilly, Neumann was up 7-0.

North Bend made the game interesting to end the first with a touchdown from one-yard out. The extra point by the Tigers was off the mark which kept the Cavaliers in front 7-6.

Kicking off the second quarter with a quarterback keeper for a score was Schutt. He broke loose from 18-yards out and pushed Neumann’s lead out to 14-6.

With success on the ground being established, the Cavaliers went to the air on their next possession. Schutt hit Kanon Cada in stride with a 52-yard pass that went the distance and put Neumann in front 21-6.

For the second time in the game, Schutt scrambled into the end zone for a score. This time it was from 12-yards out and put the Cavaliers up by 22 points.

The final touchdown of the half was a 16-yard pass from Schutt to Trent Barry. Lilly made his fifth extra-point of the game to give Neumann a 35-6 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter, it was Schutt wreaking havoc with his legs again, this time finding the end zone from 12-yards out and pushing the Cavaliers in front 42-6.

Trevor Sladky scored the final touchdown of the game for Neumann to start the fourth quarter. The junior plowed his way into the end zone from one yard out to give the Cavaliers a 36-point lead.

Neumann finished the game with 431-yards of total offense and turned North Bend over twice. On the other side, the Tigers compiled 308-yards of offense.

Completing seven of nine passes for 128-yards and two scores was Schutt. He also ran for 118-yards on eight attempts and scored three times.

Catching four balls for 63-yards and one touchdown was Barry and Cada ended up with 60-yards and one score. Booth carried the ball seven times and gained 87-yards on the ground with one touchdown and Sladky earned 30-rushing yards and scored once.

The defense was led by Barry who had 10 tackles and Eli Johnston picked up nine tackles. Cada got six tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Andrew Meduna finished with six tackles and one sack.

Getting four tackles and 0.5 sacks was Thomas Vrana. Earning seven tackles and one interception was Nolan Van Slyke and Calvin Sassaman got three tackles and a pick.

This week the Cavaliers have another district game at 7 p.m. at Louisville on Oct. 7. In their last game, the Lions lost to Yutan 63-0.