Big fourth spurs Wahoo over Scotus on the road

WAHOO- For the first time on the year, The Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo Football Team was able to earn a victory over a rated opponent when they knocked off Class C-1 No. 8 Scotus on the road on Oct. 7. With the score tied at 10-10, the Warriors exploded for 21 points to secure a 31-10 victory.

In the first half, the only points put up were a pair of field goals. The first one came from the Shamrocks Tyler Kline from 36 yards out in the first quarter and Avery Wieting connected a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Trailing 10-3 in the third quarter Wahoo caught a break when Josh Edmonds intercepted a ball in the end zone with Scotus getting ready to take a two-possession lead. The turnover led to a drive that covered 80 yards in 3:56 and was capped off with Owen Hancock completing a nine-yard pass to Zack Fox for the score.

Heading to the final frame, the game was up for grabs with both teams deadlocked at 10 apiece.

The Warriors put their stamp on the game with Hancock’s second passing touchdown. This time the senior found an open Barrett Lavaley for a 12-yard score that gave Wahoo their first lead at 17-10.

They pushed that edge out to 24-10 when Hancock threw another 12-yard strike to Lavaley later on in the quarter.

Noah Bordovsky had the final touchdown of the game for Wahoo on a two-yard run into the end zone. Making his fourth extra point of the game was Wieting pushing the Warriors advantage up to 21 points.

Finishing 15 of 19 through the air with 165 passing yards and three touchdowns was Hancock. He also ran the ball seven times for 41 yards.

Hauling in three catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns was Lavaley. Fox finished with four grabs for 33 yards and found the end zone once.

Leading the team on the ground was Bordovsky with 65 rushing yards on nine attempts and one touchdown. Picking up 63 yards rushing yards was Sam Edmonds and Trevor Ehrlich finished with 44 yards.

Defensively, Dominek Rohleder had nine tackles and Braylon Iversen and Jacob Andresen both had eight tackles. Earning six tackles, two sacks and forcing a fumble was Jake Scanlon and Josh Edmonds had one tackle and an interception.

The Warriors are on the road again this week at Douglas County West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. In their last game, the Falcons lost to Class C-1 No. 8 Columbus Lakeview 49-14.