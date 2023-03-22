Representatives of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund present an $820,000 donation to the city to fund the new Waverly Aquatic Center, which broke ground in October and is slated for a July grand opening. GWAFF has spearheaded fundraising for the project since 2019.
GWAFF presents $820,000 check to city for aquatic center
- Sam Crisler The Waverly News
