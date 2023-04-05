WAVERLY – There was a hitting clinic put on by the Class B No. 8 Waverly Baseball Team in a 26-1 victory at home over Raymond Central on March 28. In four at-bats, the Vikings were able to pile up 24 hits.

“We need to build some confidence and today was a good day for our guys to be able to do that,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “I just told the guys that momentum goes both ways. So you can either take momentum the bad way and it becomes a losing thing or you can ride the momentum and get on a winning streak. I told my guys to try and use this win in a positive way.”

The inning that ended up playing the biggest part in Waverly’s dominating win was the bottom of the second when they put up 17 runs. At this point, the Vikings were already ahead 4-1.

Ethan Von Busch, Landon Oelke and Jarrett Ballinger started the at-bat off with singles to each corner of the outfield that scored Owen Carillo, Zach McElhose and Landon Oelke.

Up 7-1, Waverly got an inside the park homer from Hunter Thoms that made it a nine-run contest.

After a strikeout by the Mustangs put two outs on the board, Nate Leininger and Nathan Axmann singled. A double from Carillo to left field scored one run and made it 11-1.

Walks and errors by Raymond Central kept the inning going and helped the Vikings get up by 18 runs. They capped the at-bat off with a single to center from Ethan Von Busch that scored Leininger and Axmann and made it a 21-1 contest.

Waverly would tack on five more runs in the bottom of the third innings as they went on to pull out a 25-run victory.

Leading the charge for the Vikings with multiple hits and four RBIs were Ballinger, Thoms and Von Busch. All finishing with two runs batted in were Bruin Sampson, Oelke, Eli Russell and Axmann and Carillo, Zach Schawang and Drew Koch. Leininger had one RBI.

On the mound, Russel pitched two innings and had four strikeouts. Also going two innings with three batters retired was Koch. Schawang closed out the final inning with no runs surrendered and one strikeout.

Next up for the Vikings was a matchup with Blair on March 30. Waverly was held to just three hits and three runs in a 14-3 loss to the Bears.

The game was much closer than the score suggested. It was a 4-3 contest up until the top of the seventh when Blair struck for 10 runs.

Finishing with the only RBI for the Vikings in the loss was Russell. Brady Scheiffer had the best pitching performance for Waverly, pitching two innings in relief of James Van Cleave with one earned run surrendered and four strikeouts.

On March 31, the Vikings suffered another gut-wrenching loss when they fell to Class B No. 7 Beatrice 7-6 on the road. Waverly had a 6-1 lead going to the final inning when they surrendered six runs.

The Orangemen started the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases with two singles and a walk. That was followed up by a walk, a single and an error that helped Beatrice tie the game at six. With two outs, Kale Koch came up with a single to right field that scored two and sent the Orangemen out with a walk off win.

Russell had a solid game offensively with three hits and two runs batted in. Ending up with one RBI were Ballinger and Koch.

Pitching six innings as the starter with one earned run surrendered and nine strikeouts was Sampson.

The week started off for the Vikings with a home game against Class B No. 6 Elkhorn at home on March 27. Five runs given up in the eighth inning by Waverly spelled trouble in a 9-6 defeat.

Through the first four innings, the Vikings kept the Antlers quiet on the mound with no runs given up. Things changed drastically in the final four innings as Elkhorn struck for nine runs.

Garrett Rine, Russell and Schwang had at least one hit and drove in one run apiece. Brennan Miller was the starter and went four innings with two earned runs given up and five strikeouts.

Waverly played Columbus at home on April 4. They have another home contest against Nebraska City at 4:30 p.m. on April 6, they play at Bennington at 1 p.m. on April 7 and are at Ralston at 1 p.m. on April 8.