Bieher joins Extension staff as beef extension educator

Hello everyone! My name is Connor Biehler and I am the new Beef Extension Educator with adult education responsibilities for 15 counties in southeast Nebraska.

I am a native of south-central Illinois where I developed a passion for agriculture through my family’s operation as well as 4-H beef projects. My degrees include an associates of science in agriculture from Lake Land College, bachelor of science in animal science from Oklahoma State University, and master of science with a focus in cow/calf and sire nutrition from University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Prior to pursuing my masters degree, I worked as a feed salesman in Oklahoma.

My office is located at Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead, and I am looking forward to educating and building lasting relationships with producers and the communities in southeast Nebraska. For more information about southeast Nebraska beef Extension follow my twitter page @BigRedBeefTalk.