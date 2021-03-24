Best friends hand Raymond Easter egg hunt on

The hunt was passed down to Hellerich and Virgil in 2016 by Virgil’s husband’s aunt, Jackie Lorchick, who had organized the event for a number of years previously. Virgil said Lorchick had reached out to her and Hellerich asking if they’d be interested and their response was “if she’ll do it, I’ll do it.”

When they started the hunt, the Hellerich and Virgil said they pretty much did what Lorchick did but after a few years they adapted it to be their own. The hunter are split into four different age groups, 0-12 years old, that sign in at the beginning of the event.

Each age group would have first, second and third place prizes decided by a random drawing after the hunt. Previously, Lorchick would purchase big items for each prize and the children would find the prize eggs. Along with the switch to a drawing, Hellerich and Virgil changed the first, second and third prizes to gift cards for different family activities.

They also draw every participant’s name to select the different toys that Virgil and Hellerich have purchased using money they have received as donations. Hellerich and Virgil write letters to local businesses and groups. They said they received quite a few donations from individuals in town, which all go toward the event.