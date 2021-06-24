Benes’ term as District 7 commander comes to end

“We’ve worked real hard to get a lot of those challenges and things accomplished,” Schulte said.

Schulte feels that he and Benes’ encouragement and mentorship for posts to meet more has directly correlated to the positive turnout rate at district-related meetings.

American Legion Department of Nebraska Adjutant Dave Salak said Benes’ focus on membership has been key to his success as not only a recruiter, but also as the District 7 commander. Salak said Benes has been the No. 1 Legion recruiter for the last few years.

To Salak, Benes has also been one of the top district commanders in the state.

“I mean he’s been a fantastic leader, an excellent communicator, which is probably just as important as that leadership trait,” Salak said.

Along with his emphasis on recruitment, Benes also focuses on mentoring and leading by example which is something he has learned through his military experience. Benes said he served 31 and one-half years in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve and retired as a colonel.

Through Benes’ mentorship, Schulte has learned that the District 7 commander position is not a one man job.