Benes edges Dickey for RC board seat

RAYMOND -- Mary Benes tallied more votes than Christopher Dickey on Tuesday night to earn a seat on the Raymond Central Board of Education.

Benes received 201 votes to Dickey's 145, added up between the votes cast in Saunders County and Lancaster County. Benes will represent the school district's Ward 6, which encompasses much of the district's western half south of Valparaiso.

Benes and Dickey previously earned 169 and 76 votes, respectively, in the May primary election, which was good enough for them to move on the general election.

The seat was up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections after longtime board member and Raymond Central educator Harriet Gould announced that she would retire when her current term ends.

In other Raymond Central Board of Education races, Catherine Burklund (Ward 2) and Derek Matulka (Ward 4) will both reclaim their seats after running unopposed in the 2022 midterms.

