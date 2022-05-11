Benes, Dickey to face off for RC board seat in November general election

RAYMOND — The field of candidates for Raymond Central Public Schools’ soon-to-be vacant Board of Education Ward 6 seat has been narrowed to two.

After unofficial results were released on Tuesday night by the Lancaster County and Saunders County election commissioners, total votes showed Mary E. Benes in the lead at 169 votes and Christopher Dickey behind her with 76 votes. The two will advance to the general election in November. Vernon C. Slechta, the only other candidate, came in third place with 28 votes.

Benes and Dickey will advance to the November general election and will face off for the seat being left by longtime Raymond Central educator and administrator Harriet Gould.

Ward 6 includes the district’s southwestern boundaries, encompassing Agnew and the area surrounding Branched Oak Lake. Thus, a majority of the votes came from the Raymond Central district’s Lancaster County residents.

