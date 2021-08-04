Beer Barrel Days on tap next weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Czech Heritage Day occurs, BBD will continue with a jam-packed day on Saturday. The kiddie parade and horseshoe tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by bouncy houses at the park from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be a watermelon feed at the park tent at noon.

Prague Fire and Rescue will also host a bohemian water fight at 1 p.m. and Prague Hay will sponsor a kiddie tractor pull at 2 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at the park tent at 3 p.m.

Hanis mentioned that this year there will be a stein holding competition at 4 p.m.

“Basically you take a large beer mug filled up with water, and you have to hold it out directly in front of you,” Hanis said. “Then it’s just a timed event where you’ll have competitors, hold it out, and then once you dump any of the water, you’re out.”

Jim Mastny and the Merry Musicians will perform at the park event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. while a mule bar starts at 5 p.m. at the park tent as well.

St. John’s will host mass at 5 p.m. followed by a Saturday night supper sponsored by Saunders County Livestock Association. Mojo Filter will perform at the park tent after dinner at 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.