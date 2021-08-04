Beer Barrel Days on tap next weekend

PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old all with a hint of Czech tradition.
“It’s a well-rounded event,” Prague Improvement and Maintenance Project President Jamey Hanis said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
The three-day event begins on Friday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. with a kick off celebration focusing on Prague High School alumni, Hanis said. Prague American Legion is hosting a burger bash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
While Friday is labeled an alumni event, Hanis said everybody is welcome to attend. BBD t-shirts and commemorative glasses will be available for the first time that night at the tent at Prague Family Park.
Bright and early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14, BBD continues with an adult and youth fishing tournament at Czechland Lake at 7 a.m.
The ninth annual Run to Rescue starts at 8 a.m. The run is sponsored by the Prague Fire and Rescue and proceeds from this event will go toward the department. There are three races runners can compete in including the 8 mile, 5K and 1 mile. More information on the run can be found at https://run2rescue.org/.
The beer garden starts at 10 a.m. that Saturday as well as the bloody mary bar at the park tent. Also starting at 10 a.m. is Czech Heritage Day at St. John’s Parish Hall.
Kolache Korner owner Mark Nemec and his father, Adolph Nemec, helped to found Czech Heritage Day in the mid-1990s. The event had previously been held each year on the fourth Sunday in September, but in 2017 the event moved to August to get more traction.
“We just wanted to bring back that tradition of Czech music and food and entertainment for a day,” Nemec said.
Heritage Day will start with an accordion jam led by Brad Husak at 11 a.m. along with the Czech dinner until 4 p.m. Nemec said roast pork, dumplings and kraut and sandwiches will be served.
The Czech Heritage Day program will begin at 1 p.m. and include both the United States and Czech national anthems to open the program. Both will be sung by Nemec’s niece Cecilia Minchow of Lincoln who is also the 2021-2022 Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak.
Happy Players Polka Band of Fremont will also perform during this programming along with the state and regional queen introductions and talent. They will also conduct the 2021 queen and royalty coronation at the parish hall.
The Leo Lonnie Trio will finish out Czech Heritage Day with a free dance from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be kolaches, rye bread and vendors selling garnet jewelry to honor the Czech Republic, which is known for the finest garnets in the world, Nemec said.
While Czech Heritage Day occurs, BBD will continue with a jam-packed day on Saturday. The kiddie parade and horseshoe tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by bouncy houses at the park from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be a watermelon feed at the park tent at noon.
Prague Fire and Rescue will also host a bohemian water fight at 1 p.m. and Prague Hay will sponsor a kiddie tractor pull at 2 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at the park tent at 3 p.m.
Hanis mentioned that this year there will be a stein holding competition at 4 p.m.
“Basically you take a large beer mug filled up with water, and you have to hold it out directly in front of you,” Hanis said. “Then it’s just a timed event where you’ll have competitors, hold it out, and then once you dump any of the water, you’re out.”
Jim Mastny and the Merry Musicians will perform at the park event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. while a mule bar starts at 5 p.m. at the park tent as well.
St. John’s will host mass at 5 p.m. followed by a Saturday night supper sponsored by Saunders County Livestock Association. Mojo Filter will perform at the park tent after dinner at 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
On the final day of BBD, attendees can start their morning right from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for breakfast at Prague Fire Hall. If church-goers missed mass on Saturday evening, they have another opportunity on Sunday at 8 a.m.
For the first time, A-Mazing Flowers and Studio will be hosting the Kolache Grand Championship at its maze near downtown Prague after inviting kolache bakers and lovers throughout the months of July to determine the finalists.
The Kolache Grand Championship will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Following the championship event, there will be bingo at the parish hall from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Hanis said Sunday will also feature the Run What Ya Brung car cruise sponsored by Flagmen Car Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Prague. There will also be cornhole and Bud’s Beer Garden.
Another big event on Sunday would be the wine and beer tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. sponsored by Hundred Hills Vineyard and Wild Ride Bar. Route 66 will also be performing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park tent.
Finishing the day and BBD 2021 is a community favorite. Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“To have Beer Barrel Days being canceled (last year), and then coming back this year I mean, a lot of people are excited to have it back in town,” Hanis said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.