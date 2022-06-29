Bears no match for Blues in dominating home victory

WAHOO- In a game that had both good pitching plus great hitting, the Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues were able to blow out Blair 13-0 at Sam Crawford Field on June 21. The victory helped move Wahoo out to an impressive 12-4 mark on the season.

“We struggled to hit the ball a little this weekend so it was nice to get back on track Tuesday,” Wahoo juniors Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We ran the bases really well and took advantage of some things they were giving us. I was pleased with our offense.”

The first batter up for the Blues in the contest was Grant Ryan and he came up with a double to left field. After the Bears were able to get a strikeout, Carson Sabatka was able to double to right field and Jonas Schnakenberg singled to center both driving in a run and making it a 2-0 lead for Wahoo.

In the second, the Blues rallied to put up four runs with two outs and two runners on.

While on third base, Barrett Nelson was able to steal home on a passed ball and then Sabatka singled to third scoring Jesse Stebbing. A double from Eli Johnston to right field produced two more runs and increased Wahoo’s edge out to 6-0.

The Blues best inning came in the third where they scored five runs.

Avery Wieting started the scoring threat with a single to centerfield and then back-to-back walks by Blair loaded the bases. A single from Ryan to third drove in one run and then Nelson raced home on an error to make it 8-0.

A double from Sabatka knocked in his second and third runs of the contest and then Kael Eddie hit a fielder’s choice to third scoring him and pushing Wahoo out in front 11-0.

With Weiting on base with a single in the fourth, Nelson was able to put some pop in his bat with a home run to right field that gave the Blues 13 runs for the game.

Inducing a pop out, a ground out, and then a strikeout to end the game for Wahoo on the mound was Sabatka. He pitched all five innings in the shutout and recorded three strikeouts.

Sabatka also led the Blues with his bat where he had three hits and three RBIs and Johnston and Nelson produced two runs. Finishing with one RBI apiece were Eddie, Schnakenberg, and Ryan.

Wahoo has been taking part in the League Tournament at Mount Michael in Elkhorn since June 28. Results from the tournament can be found in the July 7 Wahoo Newspaper.

“I think we are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Weyers said. “We have the pitching depth to match up in this tournament. I'm excited to see where we match up against some really good team’s this week.”