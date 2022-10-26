Bears maul Raiders in second half to advance in playoffs

LAUREL- The Mead Football teams season came to an end with a 68-20 loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the first round of the Class D-1 Football Playoffs on Oct. 24. The Raiders only trailed by ten points at halftime, but then a 38-point surge by the Bears in the second half blew the game wide open.

In the first quarter, it was L-C-C who jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Both touchdowns for the Bears came on the ground on runs of 25-yards and then 30-yards.

Mead cut into that lead to start the second, with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to Keegan Converse that made it 14-6. The two-point pass by the Raiders fell short keeping it an eight-point contest.

Two more touchdowns from L-C-C on a 10-yard pass and then a run of the same distance increased their advantage to 30-6 midway through the quarter.

On Mead’s next possession, the Raiders were once again able to drive deep into Bear territory. They capped the drive off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to Beau LaCroix.

The two-point try was also good thanks to Luke Carritt finding Tristan Zwiener in the back of the end zone, which made it 30-14 in favor of L-C-C.

Before halftime, Mead scored one more time when Luke Carritt threw his third touchdown of the second. This time he found Tanner Price with a 24-yard pass that went the distance and cut the Bears lead to 30-20 at the break.

L-C-C came out firing in the second half and were able to put up 24 points in the third quarter. Their first touchdown was a 46-yard pass followed up by scores on the ground of 45 yards and five yards.

A four-yard touchdown run from Daniel Puppe and 36-yard run into the end zone by Caleb Erwin closed out the scoring for the Bears in the fourth.

Throwing for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the final game of his high school career was Luke Carritt.

Coming up with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown was Tanner Price and LaCroix had three grabs for 22 yards and a touchdown. Also catching one pass for seven yards and a score was Converse.

Leading the Raiders with 31 rushing yards on 11 carries was LaCroix and Quinn Carritt finished the game with 10 rushing yards on one touch.

Defensively, LaCroix hit double digits with 10 tackles and also had an interception. Both getting six tackles were Luke Carritt and Tristan Zwiener and Mason Christensen and Tanner Price earned five.

Mead ends the season with a 4-5 record and as State Football Playoff Team for the fourth year in a row.