GIRLS BASKETBALL
Raymond Central — 11, 21, 17, 13 = 61
Nebraska City — 7, 2, 7, 5 = 21
Stats: Madelyn Lubischer 24 points; Bailey Grant 13 points; Taylor Oldfield 8 points; Jordyn Harris 6 points; Savannah Masek 4 points; Quincy Cotter 2 points; Taylor Kopecky 2 points; Leslie Bos 2 points and Ellie White 1 point
Cedar Bluffs — 10, 3, 10, 7 = 30
St. Edward — 3, 6, 3, 1 = 13
Stats: Maddie Thomas 9 points; Allison Reade 9 points; Addy Sweeney 6 points; Kaylee Adams 2 points; Breshynn Timmerman 2 points
Cedar Bluffs — 4, 4, 4, 0 = 12
Parkview Christian — 16, 21, 13, 0 = 50
Stats: Maddie Thomas 4 points; Emmy Shanahan 4 points, Allison Reade 2 points, Alli Benke 2 points
Cedar Bluffs — 12, 11, 3, 10 = 36
Omaha Concordia — 18, 25, 10, 9 = 62
Stats: Allison Reade 12 points, Maddie Thomas 7 points, Elley Headid 5 points, Hannah Cozad 5 points, Shelby Samek 3 points, Gracie Thomas 2 points and Emmy Shanahan 2 points
Mead — 6, 6, 11, 6 = 29
Omaha Christian Academy — 15, 17, 8, 11 = 51
Stats: Janie Munter 20 points, Emily Kuhr 5 points, Riley Koranda 3 points and Kailey Strait 1 point
Mead- 8, 0, 6, 0= 14
Elmwood-Murdock- 26, 14, 11, 8= 59
Stats: Janie Munter 9 points, Stella Charles 4 points and Addison O’Brien 1 point
Yutan — 18, 17, 13, 8 = 56
Wakefield — 9, 9, 3, 9 = 30
Stats: Maura Tichota 19 points, Mylee Tichota 12 points, Haley Kube 11 points, Alyssa Husing 6 points, Laycee Josoff 4 points, Kennedy Andrews 2 points and Allison Kirchmann 2 points
Bishop Neumann — 7, 14, 16, 18 = 55
Omaha Roncalli Catholic — 4, 5, 9, 9 = 26
Stats: AJ Bosak 12 points, Kinslee Bosak 12 points, Caitlin McGuigan 8 points, Nicole Blum 8 points, Jill Johnson 7 points, Julia Ingwersen 4 points, Grace Ryan 2 points and Bridget Whitney 2 points
Bishop Neumann — 14, 13, 16, 10 = 53
Archbishop Bergan — 16, 11, 8, 9 = 44
Stats: Jill Johnson 12 points, Kinslee Bosak 11 points, Nicole Blum 9 points, AJ Bosak 7 points, Caitlin McGuigan 6 points, Julia Ingwersen 6 points and Bridget Whitney 2 points
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Bluffs — 5, 10, 0, 5 = 20
Parkview Christian — 13, 16, 20, 17 = 66
Stats: Layne Willis 8 points, Mason Christensen 8 points, Jacob Ishmiel 2 points and Camden Patyk 2 points
Cedar Bluffs — 5, 10, 0, 5 = 20
St. Edward — 13, 16, 20, 17 = 66
Stats: Layne Willis 13 points, Kellen Giehler 8 points, Mason Christiansen 5 points and Camden Patyk 3 points
Mead — 6, 6, 16, 15 = 43
Auburn — 23, 25, 5, 25 = 78
Stats: Frankie Hebenstreit 11 points, Luke Carritt 10 points, Beau LaCroix 7 points, Tristan Zweiner 5 points, Tanner Price 5 points, Isaac Couch 2 points, Chris Hanson 2 points and Tytus Lee 1 points
Mead — 12, 10, 16, 12 = 50
Elmwood-Murdock — 8, 14, 25, 15 = 62
Stats: Frankie Hebenstreit 18 points, Beau LaCroix 13 points, Tytus Lee 8 points, Luke Carritt 5 points, Tye Dickes 3 points, Isaac Couch 2 points and Branden Koranda 1 point
Cedar Bluffs — 2, 8, 1, 12 = 23
Palmer — 9, 5, 9, 14 = 37
Stats: Mason Christensen 9 points, Jacob Ishmiel 8 points, Kellen Giehler 3 points and Camden Patyk 3 points
Cedar Bluffs — 5, 3, 7, 0 = 15
Bancroft-Rosalie — 19, 25, 20, 14 = 78
Stats: Mason Christensen 8 points, Kellen Giehler 3 points, Dalton Strenger 2 points and Camden Patyk 2 points
Yutan — 16, 13, 10, 11 = 50
Wakefield — 12, 14, 10, 11 = 47
Stats: Owen Sutter 14 points, Nolan Timm 12 points, Drake Trent 7 points, AJ Arensberg 7 points, Carson Jurey 6 six points, Maddox Wentworth 3 points and Braxton Wentworth 1 point