Baseball team caps week with Lincoln East tourney

LINCOLN – The Waverly baseball started the week with a 6-5 extra inning setback on the road against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on a cold and windy April 20 night.
The Vikings led 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the home team was able to rally for four runs off of Waverly reliever Sam Bentjen, tying the game at five.
After a scoreless seventh inning, the Devils were able to score the game-winner in their half of the eighth inning.
Senior Caleb Harrell finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Harrell is hitting .404 this season.
Juniors Riley Marsh and Jake Bream also drove in runs for the Vikings.
Senior Zane Schawang stole two bases giving him 14 on the season.
Freshman Nash Peterson started and pitched well for the Vikings, but did not figure in the decision. He walked four, but did not allow a hit in five innings of work.
Waverly returned to action on April 22 when they traveled to Hastings to take on the Tigers.
The Vikings led early, but ended losing by a score of 8-5 at the hands of the Tigers.
After the losses to the Devils and Tigers the Vikings looked to get back on track while competing in the Lincoln East tournament starting on Friday in Lincoln.
Unfortunately for Waverly they were dealt a 12-2 five inning loss against host Lincoln East.
The Spartans scored seven runs in the second inning to break the game open.
Junior starter Cameron Hyde allowed seven hits and nine runs (six earned) in an inning-and-two-thirds on the mound.
Both of Waverly’s runs came in the fifth inning.
Engel drove in one of them with a double. He is hitting .473 with a team best 26 RBI this season.
The Vikings returned to action on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln and split games against Omaha Burke and Lincoln North Star.
The Vikings were defeated by Omaha Burke 4-3 and beat North Star by a score of 8-1.
The split moved the Waverly record to 10-11 on the season.