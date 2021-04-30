Baseball team caps week with Lincoln East tourney

LINCOLN – The Waverly baseball started the week with a 6-5 extra inning setback on the road against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on a cold and windy April 20 night.

The Vikings led 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the home team was able to rally for four runs off of Waverly reliever Sam Bentjen, tying the game at five.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Devils were able to score the game-winner in their half of the eighth inning.

Senior Caleb Harrell finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Harrell is hitting .404 this season.

Juniors Riley Marsh and Jake Bream also drove in runs for the Vikings.

Senior Zane Schawang stole two bases giving him 14 on the season.

Freshman Nash Peterson started and pitched well for the Vikings, but did not figure in the decision. He walked four, but did not allow a hit in five innings of work.

Waverly returned to action on April 22 when they traveled to Hastings to take on the Tigers.

The Vikings led early, but ended losing by a score of 8-5 at the hands of the Tigers.