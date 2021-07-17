Barry selected to Nebraska Business Honors Academy

LINCOLN – Parker Barry of Raymond, a recent graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, is among 40 students selected to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. It will be the ninth cohort since the academy’s founding in 2013.

“This new cohort exemplifies how Huskers create the future they want to see,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business. “They bring to Nebraska Business extensive experiences in leadership and academic achievements. We are excited to welcome them to Nebraska and help prepare them to lead the future of business.”

The cohort hails from nine states, including towns across Nebraska, and plans to study in eight academic majors within the College of Business. The students will complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills.