WAHOO- The one man wrecking crew of Trent Barry powered the Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran Baseball Team to a 13-3 win over Omaha Roncalli on April 4 at Sam Crawford Field. He finished the contest with eight RBIs and two home runs.

Incredibly, Barry broke the team’s single season RBI record in the win with his 32nd RBI. The senior still has over 10 games to improve on his record.

“I would say it’s more a team effort than anything,” Barry said. “The guys in front of me are getting on and doing their job. At the end of the day, it’s about getting those wins.”

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first to the Crimson Pride, Conor Booth hit a home run to center out of the leadoff position. Two batters later, Barry doubled to left field driving in Alex Ohnoutka and tying the game.

In Kael Eddie’s at-bat in the inning, Roncalli couldn’t squeeze on a third strike which allowed Barry to score and give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

The Crimson Pride erased their deficit in the top of the second with a double to center field.

In the bottom half of the inning, Eli Johnstone reached first on an error. He would eventually score on a single to center from Ohnoutka.

Capping off the second with a three run shot to center to put W/BN/LL up 6-3 was Barry.

Four more runs were put up by the Warriors in the third. The Crimson Pride walked four batters which drove in the first run and then Barry doubled to center knocking in the other three and making it a 10-3 contest in favor of W/BN/LL.

With the score 11-3 and the ten run rule looming in the bottom of the fifth, Ohnoutka reached base on the error. Next up was Barry who launched his second home of the game, this time to right field.

Finishing behind Barry’s eight RBIs was Ohnoutka with two. Coming up with one run batted in apiece were Booth, Eddie and Grant Ryan.

Pitching five innings on the mound and giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts was Aiden wLofgren.

A day prior, the Warriors played Mount Michael Benedictine on April 3 at home. In a back and forth battle, W/BN/LL knocked off the Knights 8-7.

Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors had a 7-6 deficit to overcome.

Things started off promising for W/BN/LL in the inning with Barry getting hit by a pitch. After a lineout, Eddie singled in the infield scoring Barry and tying the game.

Two errors by Mount Michael put Eddie on third base with one out. He came home on a groundout by Nolan VanSlyke up the middle which sent the Warriors out with a walk off win.

Ending up with three hits and two RBIs in the victory were Barry and Eddie. Both Ohnoutka and Van Slyke finished with one run batted in.

On the mound, the starter Ryan Bokelmann pitched three innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out three batters. Jonas Schnakenberg went two innings in relief and gave up no runs and had four strikeouts.

These two wins for the Warriors helped move them to 10-1 on the year. According to Barry, the team has been very united which has led to their hot start.

“I feel like this year everybody has bought in,” Barry said. “From the first day, we had momentum and everybody wanted to be there. That is the biggest thing that draws us together and why we are on this 10-1 start.”