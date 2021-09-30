Barnhart leads CB in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Cedar Bluffs/Mead girls golf team had a busy week competing at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 21 and the Elmwood-Murdock Triangular on Sept. 23.

On Tuesday, Cedar Bluffs/Mead got ninth place with a score of 582. The best performance at the meet came from Morgan Barnhart who shot a 67 on the front nine and a 72 on the back nine for a total of 139.

One stroke behind Barnhart was Jonnie Mahrt who carded a 140 and Elly Samek shot a 150. The final two golfers for the Wildcats rounding out their score were Addy Sweeney who finished with a 153 and Summer Sukstorf who carded an 80 on the front nine and an 84 on the back nine for a 164.

From the Arlington Invite, Cedar Bluffs/Mead competed at the Elmwood-Murdock Triangular. Only the Wildcats and Knights had teams at the event and Cedar Bluffs/Mead ended up shooting a 237.

After being the third golfer two days earlier, Samek led the Wildcats with a score of 54. Her best holes on the day were nine, seven, four and three where she made them in five shots.

Finishing two strokes behind Samek was Sweeney who carded a 56. Sukstorf ended up shooting a 62 and three strokes behind her was Barnhart with a 65.

Cedar Bluffs/Mead is at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Sept. 27.

