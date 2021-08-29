 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ball selected for new Carson Center cohort
0 comments
featured

Ball selected for new Carson Center cohort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Waverly News Sig

LINCOLN – Henry (Hank) Ball of Alvo, a graduate of Lincoln Christian School, is among 42 students who have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

This is the third and largest cohort for the center, which opened in fall 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We continue to see an increase in the number of very qualified and creative applicants to the Carson Center,” said founding Director Megan Elliott. “I always say that we’re looking for the wizards and the pirates, and I think we have a very thorough and highly competitive application process to find the right students who will thrive in our program and become the next creative technology leaders.”

While 33 of the 42 students hail from Nebraska, this year’s cohort also includes students from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. A key part of its curriculum is preparing students for hugely disruptive forces in artificial intelligence and data streaming that have changed the face of several industries, including film.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

County board visits SMC 

WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics