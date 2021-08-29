Ball selected for new Carson Center cohort

LINCOLN – Henry (Hank) Ball of Alvo, a graduate of Lincoln Christian School, is among 42 students who have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

This is the third and largest cohort for the center, which opened in fall 2019.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of very qualified and creative applicants to the Carson Center,” said founding Director Megan Elliott. “I always say that we’re looking for the wizards and the pirates, and I think we have a very thorough and highly competitive application process to find the right students who will thrive in our program and become the next creative technology leaders.”

While 33 of the 42 students hail from Nebraska, this year’s cohort also includes students from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. A key part of its curriculum is preparing students for hugely disruptive forces in artificial intelligence and data streaming that have changed the face of several industries, including film.