Balanced attack helps Mustangs get first win of year

WILBER – In a low scoring battle on the road, the Raymond Central boys basketball team was able to come out on top with a 36-32 win against Wilber-Clatonia on Dec. 9. A hot night from three where the Mustangs shot 40% helped get Ben Svehla his first win as the head coach.

In the first quarter, the Wolverine defense was tough, holding Raymond Central to just three points with under a minute. Isaak Fredrickson changed that with a fast break layup that beat the buzzer to put the Mustangs up by one at 5-4.

Late in the second, Ben Kliment fired up a corner three that stretched Raymond Central’s lead to five points. A late basket by W-C trimmed the Mustangs advantage down to one possession at 16-13 going into the half.

Raymond Central continued shooting with no fear in the third quarter as Tate Roubel and Landon Lubischer both made a three to extend the Mustangs advantage out to double digits at 28-18 heading to the final frame.

After an early bucket by the Wolverines, Wyatt Svoboda fired back with a three making it 31-20.

Despite the deficit, W-C didn’t back down and put up 12 points in the fourth. Raymond Central was able to withstand the comeback with five points of their own to finish with a four-point victory.

The Mustangs caused havoc in the passing lanes with nine steals on the night. They also had 21 rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Fredrickson led the team with nine points in the contest and Rylan Stover ended up with six. Scoring five points were Kliment and Svoboda and Reid Otto; Roubel and Lubischer all finished with three points.

It was a much different outcome the next day, as Raymond Central fell on the road to conference foe Syracuse 61-33. The Rockets were on fire from the field at 55% and the Mustangs struggled shooting just 26%.

Raymond Central kept it close in the first quarter only trailing 12-8, but then a 15-5 run by Syracuse in the second opened the game wide up and the Mustangs never recovered from it.

In the game, Raymond Central had nine steals, 13 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot. They also were 29% from three and 80% at the free throw line.

Hitting double digits with 10 points was Fredrickson. Svoboda and Roubel both had eight points and Lubischer, Otto and Dawson Potter ended up with two.

This week the Mustangs played Douglas County West at home at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. They also play Class C-1 No. 7 Malcolm at home at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17.