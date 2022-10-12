Balanced attack gets Yutan two wins at Louisville

LOUSIVILLE- The Yutan Volleyball team earned their 21st and 22nd wins on the year when they took on two conference opponents at the Louisville Triangular on Oct. 6. In both matches against Louisville and Fort Calhoun, the Chieftains were able to earn sweeps.

First up for Yutan to face was Fort Calhoun.

The first set was a battle back and forth battle that the Chieftains eventually won 25-23. With a set under their belt, Yutan cruised over the Pioneers 25-15 in the second to win the match.

Maura Tichota led the team with eight kills, seven digs, three assists and one block. Her sister Mylee Tichota had six kills, five digs, three blocks and two aces and Ellie Lloyd picked up four kills, two aces, two assists and five digs.

Filling up the stat sheet with eight digs, five assists, two blocks, two kills and one ace was McKenna Jones and Amelia North recorded 12 assists, three digs and one kill.

In their second match of the day, the Chieftains took on the host Louisville. Yutan had no issues beating the Lions in either set picking up 25-18 and 25-13 victories.

Doing a little bit of everything was Mylee Tichota with five kills, four blocks, one ace and five digs. Amassing three kills, two blocks, eight digs and one ace was Gabi Tederman and Maura Tichota had three kills, one block, four digs and four aces.

Also getting three kills with two aces and 13 digs was Lloyd and Jones recorded 15 assists, six aces and four digs.

Earlier in the week, the Chieftains traveled to take on Ashland-Greenwood on Oct. 3.

The match started off well with Yutan winning the first set 25-16. Things quickly went the other direction with the Bluejays rallying to win the final three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 26-24 in extra points.

A major factor in the win for the Bluejays was freshmen Marley Glock. She arose to the occasion and had 26 kills, one ace and 23 digs.

Maura Tichota was the only Chieftain in double figures in terms of kills with 11 to go along with 10 digs, four aces and one assist. Picking up nine kills, 23 digs and three assists was Lloyd and Jones registered eight kills, 14 digs, six assists and two aces.

Keeping the offense in system was North with 22 assists, seven digs and two aces and Mylee Tichota had five kills, two aces, three blocks and 19 digs.

This week Yutan took part in the Capitol Conference Tournament. The tournament started on Oct. 12 and goes until Oct. 15.