Badgers offense too much to handle for Vikings

WAVERLY- The Waverly softball team traveled down the road to the Hastings Softball Tournament on Sept. 17. In three games, the Vikings had a 1-2 record. They beat McCook in a close game 3-2 and then lost to Class B No. 8 Norris 4-1 and Class B No. 7 Hastings 9-7.

Against McCook, Waverly trailed 1-0 going to the bottom of the third inning.

With one out, Alexis Adams doubled to left field and Lilly Krajewski reached first on an error at first. Malia Thoms grounded out to the shortstop in her at-bat, which drove in Adams and tied the game up at one.

After the Bison put up another run in the top of the fourth, Waverly answered right back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. With two on and one out, Olivia Grube grounded into a fielder’s choice at third base that scored Jill Hind.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Grube doubled to center scoring courtesy runner Alexis Kontos from third base.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Grube and Thoms had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching all eight innings, with two earned runs given up, and 13 strikeouts was Kaylei Denison.

In the next game, the Vikings struggled to hit the ball against Norris. They ended up with one hit and one run scored in a three run loss.

The run was scored in the second inning when Readynn Refshauge singled to right field knocking in Hind and giving Waverly a 1-0 lead.

Eventually, the Titans were able to rally with two runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. They padded their advantage with two more runs put up in the fifth.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI was Refshauge. Pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out five batters was Denison.

To close out the tournament, the Vikings found themselves in a slugfest with Hastings. In the end, it was Waverly who found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a two run loss.

Leading the Vikings with one hit, a home run, and three RBIs was Tataum Peery. Alexis Shepherd had three hits and two runs batted in and Riley McCall came up with two hits and one RBI.

Starting the game and pitching three innings with earned runs given up and one strikeout was Denison. Going one inning with two earned runs surrendered was Bivens.

In a home matchup on Sept. 13, Waverly couldn’t slow down Class B No. 5 Bennington who is fresh off winning the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament. The Badgers had nine hits and took advantage of five errors committed by the Vikings in an 11-1 win.

Bennington did all their damage in the first three innings, scoring five in the first and third and then one in the second inning.

Waverly’s only run of the contest came in their last at-bat in the fourth. It was a solo home run by Peery to center.

Kaylei Denison started the game and pitched two innings, gave up five earned runs, and had two strikeouts. In relief, Bivens pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs.

The Vikings had another tough game when they took on Class B No. 3 Blair on the road on Sept. 15. Waverly only scratched across one run in a 3-1 loss to the Bears.

It was an early run for the Vikings who scored in the top of the first. Krajewski singled in the infield out of the leadoff position and then ended up getting home on a hit by Thoms to the shortstop where an error was made.

Blair came back with two runs in the bottom of the first and then scored one run in the bottom of the sixth.

This week Waverly played at Norris on Sept. 19 and at home against Omaha Gross Catholic on Sept. 20. The Vikings play at Ralston at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.