Award-winning middle school HAL students design the Waverly of tomorrow

WAVERLY – Under a newly proposed plan, Waverly would see the construction of a pedestrian truss bridge, just west of the existing Canongate Road bridge. Also included in the plan is a significant extension to the city’s trail system. The price tag is just over $800,000.

When completed, the project would alleviate hazards facing pedestrians crossing Highway 6 and would promote public wellness and fitness.

Those were the priorities not of a big-name engineering firm, but of the Visionary Vikings, Laurie Earnest-Little’s High Ability Learners (HAL) team of sixth and seventh grade students, who were tasked with engineering a project that would address a problem within their community.

The team of eight girls entered their project in the Society of American Military Engineers’ Student Mentoring Program competition that took place on April 7 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Scott Conference Center.

After presenting and answering questions from engineers and architects at firms like HDR, Leo A. Daly and Lamp Rynearson, the Visionary Vikings beat out 16 other teams from across the state and came home with first prize and a $500 award.

“We haven’t talked about what we’re going to do with the money,” Earnest-Little said. “But we’ve got a couple ideas.”

On April 13, the team presented again, this time at Waverly Middle School to teachers, media and city government. There, they received applause for their achievements, praise from longtime engineers and an invitation to present in front of the Waverly Planning Commission.

The team includes Whitney Darling, Marissa Sutter, Stella Theis, Reagan Glassburner, Katie Sullivan, Maylie Jones, Laney Sears and Lennon Keim. They were mentored by Brian Jueneman of Olsson Engineering.

Earnest-Little said the team started its preparation for the project in November and spent countless lunches and homerooms in the Waverly Middle School HAL classroom, going over the finer details of the project.

“So not only did they have commitment, tenacity, but it was important to them, and that’s where the hard work came from,” Earnest-Little said.

They thought about the project from many angles – other possible locations, how the trail would be maintained, how the trail could highlight nature. By the end, the team had a full cost estimate, potential project funding avenues and a first-place plaque.

Sullivan said she felt a little strange when the team first arrived at the competition. Some kids wore suits and ties. The Visionary Vikings wore green shirts that read “We build our dreams.”

The project may have taken hours of work, but Sutter said it was easy to stay motivated because she and her team could see how much the pedestrian bridge and trail would help the community.

“I think the best part was knowing that this could possibly happen and knowing that we were doing it for a reason, not just because we had to,” Sutter said.

Darling also connected to the project’s practicality – that it could really make a difference in Waverly. She said she often sees people walking on the shoulder over the Canongate Road bridge, and she thinks about how dangerous it is. There had to be a better way.

“I love the feeling that we could help them,” Darling said.

If all goes to the Visionary Vikings’ plan, the project would become part of the city’s six-year master plan.

“We think it would be so cool if we could even get it started before we graduated,” Darling said.

Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher liked the idea enough that she invited the team to present their project to the Waverly Planning Commission.

“I would like to thank you guys for doing this project,” Fisher told the Visionary Vikings. “I think you can really make an impact in your community, and that’s really awesome.”

Now that the pressure of the competition is out of the way, the team will take Fisher up on her offer. They will appear before the Planning Commission at its meeting on April 25.

The Visionary Vikings were one of two Waverly HAL engineering teams to take the top prize, as the eighth-grade team of Alyssa Jones, Delaney Kutschara, William Gonser, Braxton Culver, Caleb Jueneman and Braxton Jelinek won first-place with their Homeless Honeycomb Housing project.

Using a 3D-printed design, the team presented a concept that would create portable, stackable housing units to remedy homelessness in major cities.

Earnest-Little said the eighth-grade team didn’t get the opportunity to present to city officials and teachers because their project didn’t apply directly to Waverly. But she said she would love to see the team be able to present for Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“They rocked it,” Earnest-Little said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.