Auctioneer Nitz remembered

FREMONT – An early indicator of Jack Nitz’s career path occurred when he was 5 years old.

Nitz had gone to an auction with his dad, Joe. When he returned home, the little boy cut pictures of farm equipment out of a catalog.

He lined up the pictures and had his own little auction with his parents and Aunt Marge as the bidders.

Years later, Nitz launched a business that would become one of Eastern Nebraska’s leading full-service auction and real estate firms. Nitz guided his business through changes in markets and economy. He’d mentor new auctioneers and serve in many organizations. He’d conduct and take part in hundreds of benefit auctions.

When Nitz died on Oct. 31, the community lost a longtime businessman and volunteer and his children and grandchildren lost a beloved dad and grandpa.

Nitz was 84.

“He was my best friend,” said his son, Jay. “He and I did everything together the last 34 years. He was the man I admired and respected and loved the most in this world.”

Jay’s sister, Jennie Rasmussen, expressed her own love for her dad.