WAVERLY — For the first time since a possible reorganization of Waverly’s fire department was proposed earlier this year, the public last Wednesday had the opportunity to have questions on the subject answered.

On March 15 at the Waverly fire station, Waverly Fire and Rescue volunteers, City of Waverly officials and members of the public gathered for a Waverly Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting — the board’s first since last September — to discuss what the rural district’s proposed change to a suburban fire protection district would mean for the fire department and the citizens it serves.

Also in attendance was Ryan Kuhnart, an attorney at Omaha-based Dvorak Law Group who has aided several other fire departments in the conversion to a suburban fire protection district.

“So he’s got some experience with this,” said Rural Board President Dick Dames.

Kuhnart represents the Valley Suburban Fire Protection District, which so far has served as a template for Waverly’s rural board as it plans to make the change to a suburban fire district.

The rural district currently contracts its fire protection services through Waverly Fire and Rescue, which is overseen by the City of Waverly.

Under a suburban configuration, Dames and the rural board envision Waverly Fire and Rescue being overseen exclusively by a suburban board, which could be composed of two members from Waverly and two members from the rural district outside of city limits. A fifth member could be from either area.

Kuhnart explained the five steps the rural board would need to take to reorganize as a suburban fire protection district, starting first with the adoption of a resolution specifying the board’s intent to convert to a suburban fire protection district. Whether to sign the resolution was an action item on the meeting’s agenda.

Kuhnart said after the resolution is adopted by the rural board, a meeting would need to be held where residents of the rural district would vote to approve or deny the conversion to a suburban fire district. The decision would be made by a majority vote, and notice of the meeting would need to be published in a newspaper of general circulation. The rural district covers close to 100 square miles in northeast Lancaster County.

If approved by the public, the certified resolution would then be submitted to Lancaster County, where a review would take place to confirm that the rural district meets certain requirements needed to proceed with the conversion. A suburban fire protection district must have at least 200 homes and a taxable valuation of at least $2,860,000, according to state law.

Finally, the resolution would go before the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to be approved or denied.

Dames said the rural board’s reason for pursuing a conversion to a suburban fire district is largely driven by concerns of Lincoln annexing Waverly in the future.

If Lincoln were to annex Waverly, the capital city would be required to provide fire protection services to Waverly, but not to the rural district outside of city limits.

“In the future, if the city of Lincoln comes out and consumes the city of Waverly and brings in a paid department, the rural people would sit out there with nothing,” Dames said.

If the rural district converts to a suburban district and the Waverly City Council agrees to relinquish control of the fire department to the new suburban district’s board, Dames said residents in the rural area would still have fire protection they could rely on in the event that Lincoln annexes Waverly. In the meantime, the suburban fire district would cover Waverly as well.

Dames said he hopes the transition can be completed by the time the city of Waverly prepares its budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year in September.

But for the suburban fire district to form as Dames and the rural board imagine it, the city council would have to approve the transition, which would mean relinquishing the city’s control of the fire department and possibly any city-owned assets used by the fire department.

City council members Dave Nielson, Abbey Pascoe and Aaron Hummel were present at the March 15 meeting, but they did not sit together and largely refrained from engaging in the discussion. Nielson serves as the council’s liaison to the Waverly Emergency Management Committee, and Hummel served as the committee’s emergency services coordinator for several years until resigning from the position in February.

Robin Hoffman, a WFR volunteer and former School District 145 business manager, was appointed to the position on Feb. 28. The emergency management committee functions jointly between the city and rural fire district.

Mayor Bill Gerdes, who was also present at the meeting, was asked if he had a sense of how council members would vote on a resolution to hand over the city’s fire protection authority to a newly formed suburban fire district.

“I do not know,” Gerdes said. “When we come to the vote, I’ll know.”

Before that, Pascoe was asked her stance.

“I have no thoughts or opinions today. I’m only here to listen,” she said.

If the city decides not to merge Waverly Fire and Rescue with the suburban fire district, then the conversion to a suburban fire district would essentially just be a “name change,” Dames said.

Kuhnart said if the city doesn’t join, “it complicates it a little bit.”

“I don’t know if it would necessarily make sense at that point,” he said.

But Gerdes noted that if the rural board doesn’t put in the leg work to form the suburban fire district, then there would be no decision for the city council to make.

“The city can’t really vote on something that isn’t there,” Gerdes said.

If the city council does vote to approve a merger of WFR and the suburban fire district, then the city and suburban fire district would have to decide how fire department items that are currently owned by the city and rural fire district would be split up. Things could get complicated, particularly as WFR continues its calls for a new fire station.

The city purchased land in Waverly in 2020 to build a combination fire station and city office building, but those plans have been put on hold while the suburban fire district discussions have progressed. If the suburban fire district were to build a new fire station, it would likely have to purchase the city-owned land or find buildable land elsewhere.

“From my perspective, that all has to be worked out in the division of assets,” Gerdes said.

Dames noted that the potential conversion to a suburban fire district is not being pursued for the purpose of replacing the city’s aging fire station.

The rural board voted 3-0 to sign the resolution to move forward on the conversion to a suburban fire district.

Quick notes

Taxes: Attendees at the meeting had questions about how the conversion to a suburban fire district would impact the taxes residents pay. Dames said he doesn’t expect that taxes would change, as Waverly citizens would likely see a decrease in the taxes they pay to the city, due to the absence of fire protection services in the city’s budget.

In suburban fire districts like Valley’s, all of the district’s residents are taxed at the same rate. If the Waverly suburban fire district adopted a similar configuration, Waverly citizens would pay the new rate set by the suburban fire district board.

Dames said it has not been decided how the tax levy would be set in the first year, but he said he assumes that the suburban fire district’s budget request would reflect WFR’s current needs.

“I would assume we’d go with the recommendations that we’re looking for and move on with that number,” Dames said.

He said many of the questions regarding the suburban fire district’s budget and tax levy could be answered by Lancaster County Budget and Fiscal Officer Dennis Meyer.

Always on call: WFR Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Mueller said one of the department’s biggest needs is a full-time staff member, and he was uncertain how the change to a suburban fire district would impact the ability to make room in the budget for new staff.

“That’s something we probably need to sit down and talk about,” Dames said. “It’s probably there. We just have to figure it out and make it work.”

The more the merrier: There were several references in the meeting to potentially adding other fire districts, such as the Southeast Rural Fire District, to the new suburban fire district, though it wasn’t said what such a configuration would look like. Southeast Fire Chief John Wiese was in attendance at the meeting.