YUTAN – During an emergency school board meeting last week the Yutan Board of Education accepted the resignation of its superintendent and high school principal.

The five-minute meeting, held March 9 at the high school, saw the school board let Superintendent Mitch Hoffer out of his contract during what was listed on the agenda as evaluation of job performance.

Board members voted unanimously in favor of letting Hoffer out of the contract.

Included in the agenda packet was Hoffer’s letter of resignation, where he asks to be released from his contract.

Hoffer did not give specifics about why he was leaving the school district.

“Through my five years of superintendency, I have learned countless lessons and had experiences that I will not soon forget,” he wrote.

In his resignation letter, Hoffer also offered to help the board during the transition process as they hire a new superintendent.

Board President Danny Josoff said he had already reached out to the school’s attorney and three search firms about starting the process of finding a new superintendent.

“I’m just trying to get the process started because we’re a little behind the game,” he said.

Hoffer’s letter was dated March 7, two days before the emergency meeting, which was publicized according to state law at two public locations in the district 48 hours before the meeting.

The board also accepted the resignation of Brandi Thompson, the junior-senior high principal.

In her resignation letter, Thompson indicated she has taken a position a new position elsewhere that will provide her with opportunities “both as an educator and as a mother.”

“I have enjoyed working with the staff here at Yutan Public Schools and watching them grow in their passion to serve the students of this district,” she wrote.

Board members also voted unanimously to accept Thompson’s resignation.

Both administrators will finish their contracts, which end June 16 for Thompson and June 30 for Hoffer.

The school board also passed a motion to advertise the openings with the Nebraska Department of Education and on the school website.