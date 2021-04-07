Yoder’s in Greenwood sees expansion

GREENWOOD – Between Omaha’s Dodge Street and Lincoln’s O Street, Roger Dennis and his family chose Greenwood for the location of their store Yoder’s Amish Furniture back in 2003 because of its location and space for growth.
Eighteen years later, the Dennis family made the right decision. Since 2003, the Amish furniture store has already seen one expansion and are currently in the midst of another.
Now, a new warehouse is going up which will store the interior furniture, changing the existing warehouse to store outdoor furniture. Yoder’s has also added a paved and fenced outdoor furniture lot across the street from the warehouse.
This lot and new warehouse are the first of several phases that the company has started in the last six months, Dennis said.
Dennis estimates the first part of the warehouse will be complete sometime in April and will consist of about 7,000 square feet. They plan to add about another 8,000 feet to this warehouse as well as a drive through pick up area.
“The drive through will be just another asset,” Dennis said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
And the reason for this expansion? Dennis said it’s because of growth.
“(It’s for) ease of operation, necessity,” Dennis said. “We’ve just been working out of growth. It’s just been growth.”
In 2016, the store moved from the former Bakers Candies location right off Highway 6 to Main Street with hopes to revitalize downtown Greenwood.
“We sure hope it’s contagious,” Dennis told The Waverly News in 2016. “We would like to see the commercial area grow.”
This move would also benefit Yoder’s by opening up opportunities for their showroom which Greenwood is seeing now with the current expansion process. Dennis said the need for this expansion has been there regardless of the pandemic and it’s been in the works for quite some time.
Dennis said the ultimate goal is to set the business up for future growth. With more staff and more space, the operation will be much more efficient.
“I think it's exciting to grow,” Dennis said. “It's nice to see the space come together, and it's nice to see this built for us, rather than making do with existing conditions.”