Yoder’s in Greenwood sees expansion

GREENWOOD – Between Omaha’s Dodge Street and Lincoln’s O Street, Roger Dennis and his family chose Greenwood for the location of their store Yoder’s Amish Furniture back in 2003 because of its location and space for growth.

Eighteen years later, the Dennis family made the right decision. Since 2003, the Amish furniture store has already seen one expansion and are currently in the midst of another.

Now, a new warehouse is going up which will store the interior furniture, changing the existing warehouse to store outdoor furniture. Yoder’s has also added a paved and fenced outdoor furniture lot across the street from the warehouse.

This lot and new warehouse are the first of several phases that the company has started in the last six months, Dennis said.

Dennis estimates the first part of the warehouse will be complete sometime in April and will consist of about 7,000 square feet. They plan to add about another 8,000 feet to this warehouse as well as a drive through pick up area.

“The drive through will be just another asset,” Dennis said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”