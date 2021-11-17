Wranglers hold year-end 4-H party

ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Wranglers held their year-end party Sunday, Nov. 7 at the old VFW Hall. Pizza along with salads and desserts were enjoyed by all.

After the food was served, year-end awards were presented. Kaliska Kelley, Emily Kwarcinski and Madeline Spreeman received Certificates of Excellence for earning Grand Champion in Hypology at the state competition The Senior Team will also be moving up to the National Competition to be held at the National Livestock Show in January.