Wranglers hold year-end 4-H party
Platte Valley Wranglers

FINISHING UP: Members of the Platte Valley Wranglers gather during the year-end party on Nov. 7 with Mark and Kate Peterson, who allow the club to practice at their arena. Mark Peterson is also a project leader.

ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Wranglers held their year-end party Sunday, Nov. 7 at the old VFW Hall. Pizza along with salads and desserts were enjoyed by all.

After the food was served, year-end awards were presented. Kaliska Kelley, Emily Kwarcinski and Madeline Spreeman received Certificates of Excellence for earning Grand Champion in Hypology at the state competition The Senior Team will also be moving up to the National Competition to be held at the National Livestock Show in January.

Ben Spreeman was named the Most Improved Rider and Outstanding 4H Member.

The Most Improved Project award went to Livia Sharpe.

