Williams, Campbell duet places at Conestoga speech meet

MURRAY – On Jan. 28, the Ashland-Greenwood High School speech team attended the Conestoga Speech meet.
“We took a small team this week because there were a few conflicts with other events, but it was fun to be able to watch each of them perform this week! They are all improving so much,” said Coach Kelsy Cooper. “We have a young team, with only three competitors that have participated in speech before. This is sometimes a challenge, but it’s also crazy rewarding and so fun to watch these kids develop their speaking skills and find success.”
Congratulations goes out to Paige Williams and Holly Campbell for receiving sixth place in the Duet Final.
The Bluejays will be competing at Omaha Skutt Catholic on Feb. 3.