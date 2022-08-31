Whitehead shines at the Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE- In her second meet of the year, Ellie Whitehead of Ashland-Greenwood earned her first career medal by getting eighth place. Her finish helped the Bluejays get fourth place overall with a 545.

“Ellie showed a lot of grit and determination to get back into medal contention,” A-G Head Coach Daniel Vahle said. “She was struggling with her driver, which was then affecting the rest of her game. After shooting a 60 on the front nine, she turned things around and shot 49 on the back. One of the greatest lessons that golf teaches can give is how to respond to adversity, and Ellie did a fantastic job of that.”

Whitehead finished the day by coming in just under 110 with a score of 109. Dominating the meet by 20 strokes was Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian who shot a 75.

Coming in second on the Bluejays team was Zoey Clausen. She was 29 strokes back of Whitehead with a 138.

The final two golfers for A-G were Grace Gambaiana and Hayley Pfeiffer. Shooting a 146 was Gambaiana and Pfeiffer ended up carding a 152.

This week the Bluejays had just one meet. They competed at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Lincoln on August 30 in the Waverly Invite.