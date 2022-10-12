Whitehead plays best round of her career to punch ticket to State

LINCOLN- When everything was on the line, Ellie Whitehead of Ashland-Greenwood was at her best at the C-1 District Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln on Oct. 3. The senior shattered the 18-hole record for the team with a score of 88 and qualified for the State Tournament with a fifth-place finish.

“Ellie played a really tremendous round at districts,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Dan Vahle said. “She was putting the ball in great position off the tee and her short game was the best it has ever been. She shot an incredible 41 on the front nine and even though she had a couple of rough spots on the back nine, still finished in great shape. She did a nice job of staying focused on each shot and not getting ahead of herself or worrying about what had already happened. Ellie has put a lot of time and hard work into becoming a better golfer, so it was a lot of fun seeing everything come together at the right time for her at districts.”

Coming in second place for the Bluejays was Grace Gambaiana. She finished her round with a score of 131.

One stroke back was Zoey Clausen who carded a 132 and Macey Schram shot a 137. The final golfer for A-G was Hayley Pfeiffer with a 162.

As a team, the Bluejays finished in sixth place with a 488. Winning the District was Lincoln Christian who shot a 382, Lincoln Lutheran was second with a 393 and Superior rounded out the state qualifying teams by carding a 419.

For the first time on the season, Whitehead competed at the Elks Country Club in Columbus at the Class C State Golf Tournament on Oct. 10 and 11. Each day, she played an 18-hole round.

“Playing in a state tournament can be intimidating for a lot of players, but Ellie is the kind of competitor who handles pressure situations well,” Vahle said. “She is a very good student and her mental toughness and analytical mind should serve her well at state. Elks is a great course that can be very challenging. There are lots of places that can be trouble if your tee shot is out of position, so a big key will be keeping the ball in the fairway off the tee. The greens at Elks are some of the best in the state, but are really tough if you find yourself with a downhill putt.”

Results for Whitehead from the Class C State Golf Tournament can be found in the Oct. 20 Ashland Gazette.