Whitehead finishes season with solid showing at state

COLUMBUS – Ellie Whitehead of Ashland-Greenwood closed out her senior campaign in a tie for 40th place at the Class C State Golf Tournament on Oct. 10 and 11. The two-day score for the senior playing at the Elks Country Club was 197.

“I was very proud of Ellie's performance at the state meet,” A-G Head Coach Daniel Vahle said. “She had a few ups and downs, but she showed great mental toughness to fight through those times. The way she responded after her first three holes on Tuesday shows exactly the kind of competitor and person she is. A lot of players would have thrown in the towel at that point, but she stayed positive and came back to post a good score. It was a great way to wrap up her high school golf career.”

In the opening round, Whitehead carded her lowest score of the tournament with a 48 on the front nine. This included shooting for par on hole eight with a three and bogeying on five other holes.

The score for Whitehead went up a little on the back with a 50. She was able to get to the pin in five shots on hole 13 for par.

After a shaky start on Tuesday with three straight holes of double bogey or worse, Whitehead was able to end the front nine by shooting for par on four of six holes to finish with a 49. She finished the state tournament by shooting for par on holes 12 and 16 on the back nine for a 50.

Winning their third consecutive Class C State Title with a team score of 688 was Broken Bow and Minden earned second with a 726. Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian ran away with the individual title with a 143 and Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow was 13 strokes back with a 156.