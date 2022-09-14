Well rounded play powers Ashalnd-Greenwood to perfect week

SYRACUSE- The Ashland-Greenwood softball team was able to put together a good offensive and defensive showing in three wins against Syracuse, Douglas County West, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8. On Tuesday, the Bluejays shutout the Rockets 9-0 and the Falcons 10-0 in the DC West triangular and then knocked off the Raiders 20-4 in Hooper on Thursday.

In their road game against Syracuse, A-G used a big fifth inning to propel them to a nine run victory.

The inning started with Ava Miller getting walked and then Bree Schefdore singled on a bunt down the third base line. A wild pitch from the Rockets allowed Miller to steal home and put the Bluejays up 1-0.

A single from Joslyn Sargent plated both Schefdore and Keely Geise and gave A-G a three run advantage. The final two runs of the inning were knocked in with a groundout in the infield by Ellie Millburn and an error on a hit by Reese Fisher.

The Bluejays added to their lead with one run in both the fourth and fifth inning. Fisher drove in Kealie Riecken with a double to right field in the fourth and a double by Ellie Stein scored Schefdore in the fifth.

The final two runs for A-G in the game came in the bottom of the sixth, which helped end the game via the eight run rule. Both Sargent and Ellie Milburn got home on a hit to center by Paige Comstock where an error was made.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Sargent, while Milburn, Fisher, and Stein all had one run batted in. Going six innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out 13 batters was Fisher.

In the second game of the triangular, the Bluejays were able to take down DC West with 10 runs. They scored three in the third inning and seventh in the fourth inning as they went on to run rule the Falcons.

Ellie Milburn drove in the first two runs of the third with a single to left field. A fielder’s choice on a hit to third by Fisher made it a three run lead.

Seven more runs were tacked on in the fourth inning. The first one was driven in by Schefdore on a single to left field which brought Ava Miller home and increased A-G’s lead out to 4-0.

Later on in the inning, Schefdore stole home on a throw down and then a bunt single from Sargent scored Keely Geise and extend the Bluejays lead to six.

A pair of doubles from Comstock to left field and Kaitlin Pfeiffer to center drove in the final four runs of the contest and pushed A-G’s advantage up to 10.

Coming up with two and three RBIs in the win was Comstock, while Milburn had two hits and two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI were Sargent, Fisher, Pfeiffer, and Schefdore.

Going four innings as the starting pitcher was Riecken who gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

The wins kept coming for the Bluejays when they took on LV-SS in Hooper. A-G ended up scoring 20 runs on 13 hits in a 17 run victory.

The scoring for the Bluejays started with four runs in the first inning. From there, they tacked on 10 runs in the second, and then six more in the third.

Sofia Dill came up with three hits and had four RBIs and Millburn had one hit and had three runs batted in. Earning at least one hit and two RBIs were Comstock and Schefdore and Sierra Mack, Ava Miller, Ellie Stein, Geise, and Riecken all had one run batted in.

Pitching three innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out four batters was Riecken.

A-G played at Malcolm on Sept. 12 and took on Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead at home on Sept. 13.