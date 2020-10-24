Week one playoff matchups set

WAHOO - Week one of the Nebraska State Football Playoffs will begin on Oct. 30 across the state and Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood, Bishop Neumann and Yutan will be playing in the postseason.

The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays capped an undefeated regular season with a 47-6 road win against Platteview on Friday night. The win secured a perfect 9-0 regular season for the Bluejays and they will enter the postseason as the top seed in Class C-1.

The Bluejays will host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Memorial Stadium in Ashland on Friday night. LVSS takes a 7-2 record into the contest.

The Wahoo Warriors will also host a playoff game on Friday night, against the Mitchell Tigers. Wahoo enters the Class C-1 playoffs as the seventh seed with a record of 6-2. Mitchell enters the contest with a record of 8-1 and are Class C-1's #10 seed.

The Yutan Chieftains capped the regular season with their seventh consecutive win on Friday night, a 53-14 win over the Centennial Broncos. The 7-1 Chieftains enter the Class C-2 playoffs as the #4 seed and the Chieftains will host #13 seed Centura in Yutan on Friday night. Centura brings a 4-4 record into the contest.

The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers were upset 24-19 on Friday night at Syracuse, but were still able to sneak into the playoffs with a 4-4 record. The Cavaliers are the #15 seed and will play on the road next week against the #2 seeded Ord Chanticleers. Ord will take a 7-0 record into the contest.