Waterloo-Valley get best of Ashland in season opener

ASHLAND- In the Ashland Senior Legion season opener played Monday, May 23 at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland, Waterloo-Valley scored five runs in the second and made it stand up for a 6-3 win. The Blue Jays had just taken a 2-1 lead by scoring twice in the first but could score just one more run the remainder of the game.

Dawson Thies started on the mound for Ashland and had trouble locating his pitches with five earned runs given up and two strikeouts in the loss. Levi Kennedy pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the Blue Jays and had seven strikeouts, while Carter Washburn pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.

Max Bendler was four for four at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Carter Washburn had two hits, and Levi Kennedy and Dawson Thies each had one hit.

The seniors and the juniors for Ashland played at Hickman on May 31 and then were at Fort Calhoun on June 1. This weekend the juniors play in a tournament in Valley and the seniors hosted a quadrangular at home against Wahoo, Lincoln Lutheran, and York. The Bluejays first game is against Wahoo at 3 p.m. on June 3.