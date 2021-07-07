Wastewater from AltEn found in Keiser’s pond

A private water specialist took a boat out and performed an electroshock for 15 minutes, a spokeswoman confirmed, but did not see any fish.

“There was not one fish left in that pond,” Keiser said.

The fish kill was attributed to the lack of diffused oxygen in the water, and Keiser drew up plans with an electrician to install an aerator.

At the time, neither Keiser nor the state were aware AltEn was using pesticide-treated seeds – and not harvested corn, as is common for most ethanol plants – as a feedstock.

Keiser said it never occurred to him to test the pond water for chemicals: “I never dreamed of taking a sample.”

Game and Parks does not generally test the water quality or determine the cause of death for fish, and didn’t following the 2016 fish kill in the Keiser pond, the agency spokeswoman said, noting that responsibility belongs to the Department of Environment and Energy.

Keiser made the decision to not restock the pond until he could install an aerator, which over the next several years meant the pond was without a bioindicator to raise alarm if anything was out of place in the environment.

Meanwhile, upstream, problems continued to mount at AltEn.