Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Jan. 6

6:30 a.m., Lockout, N. Orange St.

10:18 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.

12:40 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.

1:54 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of Seventh St.

2:46 p.m., Accident with property damage, 10th and Linden.

3:36 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Locust.

8:47 p.m., Lockout, W. Fifth St.

10:02 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. N and County Rd. 26.

10:36 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.

Saturday, Jan. 7

3:09 a.m., Abuse/neglect child, W. Second St.

5:51 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Second St.

10:16 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Beech.

10:25 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.

10:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Chestnut.

Sunday, Jan. 8

5:13 a.m., Dog at large, N. Linden St.

8:37 a.m., Theft from auto, N. Broadway St.

4:28 p.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.

5:02 p.m., Missing juvenile, W. Ninth St.

5:45 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and A St.

9:28 p.m., Assist other agency, H County Rd.

Monday, Jan. 9

7:12 a.m., Leaving scene of accident, N. Walnut St.

10:19 a.m., Dog at large, W. Fourth St.

12:09 p.m., Theft from auto, W. Seventh St.

2:16 p.m., Gas drive off, W Second St.

6:17 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.

6:44 p.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.

7:37 p.m., Suspicious activity, W. 12th St.

8:22 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

7:54 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Hackberry.

8:20 a.m., Vandalism, W. Eighth St.

9:50 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.

9:56 a.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen St.

10:09 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.

2:06 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Laurel.

3:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

4:17 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.

4:30 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

9:54 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

11:04 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Hickory.

11:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.

11:31 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 92.

11:42 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and 15th St.

5:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Elm.

11:17 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.

Thursday, Jan. 12

4:18 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Orange St.

5:06 a.m., Disturbance/noise, W. Eighth St.

10:52 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.

12:59 p.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.

2:07 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

2:17 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.

2:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.

2:45 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Hackberry.

3:25 p.m., Fraud, N. Broadway St.

9:42 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.

