Wahoo Newspaper Top 5 marks for Track and Field

Boys Shot Put
- Carson Lavaley (Wahoo)- 52-01.75
- Jake Scanlon (Wahoo)- 49-01.50
- Tobin Englehard (A-G)- 48-09
- Luke Lambert (A-G)- 47-06.75
- Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann) 46-06.50
Girls Shot Put
- Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann)-37-04.50
- Teresa Quinn (Bishop Neumann)-36-07.50
- Sophia Brennan (Mead)-36-00.50
- Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann)-35-09
- Maura Tichota (Yutan)-35-06.75
Boys Discus
- Carson Lavaley (Wahoo) 182-04
- Jake Scanlon (Wahoo) 154-10
- Derek Wacker (Yutan) 140-02
- Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood) 138-09
- Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo) 134-10.50
Girls Discus
- Ellie Lloyd (Yutan) 123-10
- Kylee Kenning (Wahoo) 113-05
- Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann) 112-07
- Maura Tichota (Yutan) 111-10
- Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 110-04
Boys Pole Vault
- Michael Robinson (Wahoo) 13-06
- Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 12-00
- Silas Shelito (Wahoo) 10-08
- Caden Smart (Wahoo) 10-02
- Robbie Rist (Ashland-Greenwood) 10-00
Girls Pole Vault
- Alivia Pike (Ashland-Greenwood) 8-10
- Gabi Tederman (Yutan) 8-06
- Hailey Kube (Yutan) 8-00
- Megan Robinson (Wahoo) 7-10
- Grace Darling (Wahoo) 7-06
- Bella Tederman (Yutan) 7-06
Boys High Jump
- Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann) 6-05
- Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 6-03
- Andrew Otto (Raymond Central) 6-01
- Jett Arensberg (Yutan) 6-00
- John Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 5-10
- Alex Borchers (Wahoo) 5-10
- Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-10
- Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 5-10
Girls High Jump
- Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 5-05
- Lauren Gerdes (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-03
- Haley Klement (East Butler) 5-01
- Bridget Whitney (Bishop Neumann) 5-00
- Kamarin Simmons (Raymond Central) 5-00
Boys Long Jump
- Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 21-05.25
- Branden Koranda (Mead) 20-03.25
- Michael James (Yutan) 20-02.25
- Sam Edmonds (Wahoo) 20-00
- Michael Lynch (Bishop Neumann) 19.10.25
Girls Long Jump
- Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 17-01
- Mary Chvatal (Bishop Neumann) 16-02.75
- Makenna Gehle (Raymond Central) 15-09.25
- Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 15-06
- Rachel Potter (Raymond Central) 15-05.25
Boys Triple Jump
- Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann) 44-09
- Benji Nelson (Wahoo) 43-03.50
- Andrew Otto (Raymond Central) 41-08
- Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 41-00
- Nolan Timm (Yutan) 40-04.75
Girls Triple Jump
- Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 36-07
- Caitlin McGuigan (Bishop Neumann) 34-04.75
- Julia Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann) 32-08
- Adelynn Heiss (Raymond Central) 32-00.50
- Laycee Josoff (Yutan) 31-08
Boys 100 Meter Dash
- Josh Jessen (Yutan) 11.07
- Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 11.16
- Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 11.19
- Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 11.26
- Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 11.31
Girls 100 Meter Dash
- Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 12.58
- Mary Chvatal (Bishop Neumann) 13.19
- Sava Hitz (Raymond Central) 13.36
- Joslyn Sargent (Ashland-Greenwood) 13.38
- Macey Bubbert (Cedar Bluffs) 13.57
- Lizzie Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 13.57
Boys 200 Meter Dash
- Josh Jessen (Yutan) 22.34
- Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 22.89
- Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 23.51
- Lorenzo Pietrangelo (Cedar Bluffs) 23.54
- Nathan Upton (Ashland-Greenwood) 23.70
Girls 200 Meter Dash
- Teresa Quinn (Bishop Neumann) 26.59
- Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 27.14
- Sava Hitz (Raymond Central) 27.76
- Lauren Gerdes (Ashland-Greenwood) 27.85
- Joslyn Sargent (Ashland-Greenwood) 28.00
Boys 400 Meter Dash
- Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 52.01
- Garrett Grandgenett (Wahoo) 53.37
- Alex Pierce (East Butler) 53.96
- Lucas Bussing (Yutan) 54.54
- Aiden Krumwiede (Ashland-Greenwood) 55.18
Girls 400 Meter Dash
- Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 1:01.32
- Candela Manrique (Raymond Central) 1:03.12
- McKenna Jones (Yutan) 1:05.96
- Nicole Blum (Bishop Neumann) 1:07.02
- Lillie Harris (Wahoo) 1:07.85
Boys 800 Meter Dash
- Luke Meis (Bishop Neumann) 2:02.12
- Tavis Steele (Raymond Central) 2:07.09
- Nash Braymen (Yutan) 2:09.20
- Andrew Waido (Wahoo) 2:09.55
- Caden Smart (Wahoo) 2:09.74
Girls 800 Meter Dash
- Gabi Tederman (Yutan) 2:29.20
- Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 2:33.58
- Kiya Johnson (Ashland-Greenwood) 2:34.64
- Monica Johnson (Cedar Bluffs) 2:38.16
- Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead) 2:42.14
Boys 1,600 Meter Run
- Carter Tichota (Yutan) 4:45.95
- Kyle Babst (Wahoo) 4:49.16
- Jude Polacek (Bishop Neumann) 5:02.16
- Joey Ehrhorn (Bishop Neumann) 5:07.07
- Kyler Elliot (Wahoo) 5:07.46
Girls 1,600 Meter Run
- Kiya Johnson (Ashland-Greenwood) 5:47.30
- Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann) 5:47.89
- Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann) 6:03.47
- Jenna Grell (Ashland-Greenwood) 6:03.93
- Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 6:09.45
Boys 3,200 Meter Run
- Joey Ehrhorn (Bishop Neumann) 10:52.11
- Elliot Gossin (Ashland-Greenwood) 11:16.44
- Cole Dubas (Raymond Central) 11:23.23
- Kyler Elliot (Wahoo) 11:32.94
- Landon Lubischer (Raymond Central) 11:51.72
Girls 3,200 Meter Run
- Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 13:27.89
- Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 13.28.08
- Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann) 13:29.28
- Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann) 13:53.60
- Isabelle Zelazney (Bishop Neumann) 15:04.91
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 39.83
- Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 40.34
- Zach Fox (Wahoo) 40.69
- Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 41.35
- Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann) 41.73
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 46.09
- Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 46.35
- Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 48.08
- Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood) 48.97
- Madelyn Lubischer (Raymond Central) 49.33
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 14.73
- Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 14.75
- Zach Fox (Wahoo) 15.20
- Gavin Pokorny (Wahoo) 16.38
- William Nielson (Wahoo) 16.62
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood) 16.37
- Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 16.59
- AJ Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 16.68
- Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 16.86
- Lizzie Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 17.10
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
- Wahoo (Curtis Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Sam Edmonds, and Waylon Sherman) 44.46
- Yutan (Zack Krajicek, Jett Arensburg, Derek Wacker, and Josh Jessen) 44.69
- Ashland-Greenwood (Lleyton West, Evan Shepard, Thomas Spears, and Nathan Upton) 44.88
- Mead (AJ Carritt, Tyler Else, Hayden Cunningham, and Tyler Pickworth) 45.40
- Bishop Neumann (Calvin Sassaman, Trenton Moudry, Sam Stuhr, and Kamdyn Swartz) 45.66
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
- Bishop Neumann (Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Mary Chvatal, and Teresa Quinn) 51.16
- Ashland-Greenwood (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Jadah Laughlin) 52.16
- East Butler (Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak, and Camryn Kocian) 52.99
- Yutan (Heidi Krajicek, Ellie Lloyd, Mara Tichota, and Christina Kerkman) 53.67
- Raymond Central (Sava Hitz, Candela Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer) 53.69
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- Wahoo (Zach Fox, Sam Edmonds, Garrett Grandgenett, and Malachi Bordovsky) 3:27.32
- Bishop Neumann (Calvin Sassaman, Trent Moudry, Michael Lynch, and Luek Meis) 3:31.83
- Yutan (Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, and Josh Jessen) 3:40.30
- Ashland-Greenwood (Peyton Vinkier, Tristan Harms, Jonah Hamm, and Aiden Krumwiede) 3:47.60
- Cedar Bluffs (Morgen Marten, Samuel Blanck, Jeremy Honeywell, and Lorenzo Pietrangelo) 3:54.20
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- Bishop Neumann (Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Adelyn Zwick, and Teresa Quinn) 4:14.61
- Yutan (McKenna Jones, Alyssa Husing, Laycee Josoff, and Ella Watts) 4:30.78
- Ashland-Greenwood (Alivia Pike, Audrey Whitehead, Lauren Gerdes, and Kiya Johnson) 4:35.65
- Wahoo (Taylor Luben, Lillie Harris, Sarah Kolterman, and Megan Robinson) 4:41.54
- Raymond Central (Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Candela Manrique) 4:43.31
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
- Wahoo (Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Ales Adamec, and Kyle Babst) 8:32.24
- Bishop Neumann (Michael Lynch, Jude Polacek, Joseph Haberman, and Luke Meis) 8:34.59
- Yutan (Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, and Carter Tichota) 8:37.70
- Ashland-Greenwood (Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Logan McVay, and Elliot Gossin) 9:23.75
- Raymond Central (Wyatt Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Tavis Steele) 9:23.88
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
- Bishop Neumann (Cassie Coufal, Kali Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak) 9:54.02
- Ashland-Greenwood (Jaycee Fangmeyer, Mira Comstock, Kiya Johnson, and Jenna Grell) 11:04.74
- Wahoo (Alyssa Havlovic, Taylor Luben, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz) 11:07.68
- Mead (Emily Quinn, Laura Kuhr, Michelle Huckeby, and Eva Georgoulopoulos) 11:49.40
- East Butler (Reese Kozisek, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie Spatz, and Haley Sebranek) 12:01.19
Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann)
Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) and Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood)