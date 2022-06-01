 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wahoo Newspaper Top 5 marks for Track and Field

  • 0

 

Boys Shot Put

  1. Carson Lavaley (Wahoo)- 52-01.75
  2. Jake Scanlon (Wahoo)- 49-01.50
  3. Tobin Englehard (A-G)- 48-09
  4. Luke Lambert (A-G)- 47-06.75
  5. Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann) 46-06.50

Girls Shot Put

  1. Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann)-37-04.50
  2. Teresa Quinn (Bishop Neumann)-36-07.50
  3. Sophia Brennan (Mead)-36-00.50
  4. Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann)-35-09
  5. Maura Tichota (Yutan)-35-06.75

Boys Discus

  1. Carson Lavaley (Wahoo) 182-04
  2. Jake Scanlon (Wahoo) 154-10
  3. Derek Wacker (Yutan) 140-02
  4. Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood) 138-09
  5. Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo) 134-10.50

Girls Discus

People are also reading…

  1. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan) 123-10
  2. Kylee Kenning (Wahoo) 113-05
  3. Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann) 112-07
  4. Maura Tichota (Yutan) 111-10
  5. Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 110-04

Boys Pole Vault

  1. Michael Robinson (Wahoo) 13-06
  2. Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 12-00
  3. Silas Shelito (Wahoo) 10-08
  4. Caden Smart (Wahoo) 10-02
  5. Robbie Rist (Ashland-Greenwood) 10-00

Girls Pole Vault

  1. Alivia Pike (Ashland-Greenwood) 8-10
  2. Gabi Tederman (Yutan) 8-06
  3. Hailey Kube (Yutan) 8-00
  4. Megan Robinson (Wahoo) 7-10
  5. Grace Darling (Wahoo) 7-06
  6. Bella Tederman (Yutan) 7-06

Boys High Jump

  1. Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann) 6-05
  2. Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 6-03
  3. Andrew Otto (Raymond Central) 6-01
  4. Jett Arensberg (Yutan) 6-00
  5. John Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 5-10
  6. Alex Borchers (Wahoo) 5-10
  7. Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-10
  8. Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 5-10

Girls High Jump

  1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 5-05
  2. Lauren Gerdes (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-03
  3. Haley Klement (East Butler) 5-01
  4. Bridget Whitney (Bishop Neumann) 5-00
  5. Kamarin Simmons (Raymond Central) 5-00

Boys Long Jump

  1. Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 21-05.25
  2. Branden Koranda (Mead) 20-03.25
  3. Michael James (Yutan) 20-02.25
  4. Sam Edmonds (Wahoo) 20-00
  5. Michael Lynch (Bishop Neumann) 19.10.25

Girls Long Jump

  1. Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 17-01
  2. Mary Chvatal (Bishop Neumann) 16-02.75
  3. Makenna Gehle (Raymond Central) 15-09.25
  4. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 15-06
  5. Rachel Potter (Raymond Central) 15-05.25

Boys Triple Jump

  1. Connor Schutt (Bishop Neumann) 44-09
  2. Benji Nelson (Wahoo) 43-03.50
  3. Andrew Otto (Raymond Central) 41-08
  4. Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 41-00
  5. Nolan Timm (Yutan) 40-04.75

Girls Triple Jump

  1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 36-07
  2. Caitlin McGuigan (Bishop Neumann) 34-04.75
  3. Julia Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann) 32-08
  4. Adelynn Heiss (Raymond Central) 32-00.50
  5. Laycee Josoff (Yutan) 31-08

Boys 100 Meter Dash

  1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 11.07
  2. Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 11.16
  3. Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 11.19
  4. Tyler Pickworth (Mead) 11.26
  5. Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 11.31

Girls 100 Meter Dash

  1. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 12.58
  2. Mary Chvatal (Bishop Neumann) 13.19
  3. Sava Hitz (Raymond Central) 13.36
  4. Joslyn Sargent (Ashland-Greenwood) 13.38
  5. Macey Bubbert (Cedar Bluffs) 13.57
  6. Lizzie Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 13.57

Boys 200 Meter Dash

  1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 22.34
  2. Waylon Sherman (Wahoo) 22.89
  3. Curtis Swahn (Wahoo) 23.51
  4. Lorenzo Pietrangelo (Cedar Bluffs) 23.54
  5. Nathan Upton (Ashland-Greenwood) 23.70

Girls 200 Meter Dash

  1. Teresa Quinn (Bishop Neumann) 26.59
  2. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 27.14
  3. Sava Hitz (Raymond Central) 27.76
  4. Lauren Gerdes (Ashland-Greenwood) 27.85
  5. Joslyn Sargent (Ashland-Greenwood) 28.00

Boys 400 Meter Dash

  1. Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 52.01
  2. Garrett Grandgenett (Wahoo) 53.37
  3. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 53.96
  4. Lucas Bussing (Yutan) 54.54
  5. Aiden Krumwiede (Ashland-Greenwood) 55.18

Girls 400 Meter Dash

  1. Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 1:01.32
  2. Candela Manrique (Raymond Central) 1:03.12
  3. McKenna Jones (Yutan) 1:05.96
  4. Nicole Blum (Bishop Neumann) 1:07.02
  5. Lillie Harris (Wahoo) 1:07.85

Boys 800 Meter Dash

  1. Luke Meis (Bishop Neumann) 2:02.12
  2. Tavis Steele (Raymond Central) 2:07.09
  3. Nash Braymen (Yutan) 2:09.20
  4. Andrew Waido (Wahoo) 2:09.55
  5. Caden Smart (Wahoo) 2:09.74

Girls 800 Meter Dash

  1. Gabi Tederman (Yutan) 2:29.20
  2. Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 2:33.58
  3. Kiya Johnson (Ashland-Greenwood) 2:34.64
  4. Monica Johnson (Cedar Bluffs) 2:38.16
  5. Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead) 2:42.14

Boys 1,600 Meter Run

  1. Carter Tichota (Yutan) 4:45.95
  2. Kyle Babst (Wahoo) 4:49.16
  3. Jude Polacek (Bishop Neumann) 5:02.16
  4. Joey Ehrhorn (Bishop Neumann) 5:07.07
  5. Kyler Elliot (Wahoo) 5:07.46

Girls 1,600 Meter Run

  1. Kiya Johnson (Ashland-Greenwood) 5:47.30
  2. Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann) 5:47.89
  3. Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann) 6:03.47
  4. Jenna Grell (Ashland-Greenwood) 6:03.93
  5. Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 6:09.45

Boys 3,200 Meter Run

  1. Joey Ehrhorn (Bishop Neumann) 10:52.11
  2. Elliot Gossin (Ashland-Greenwood) 11:16.44
  3. Cole Dubas (Raymond Central) 11:23.23
  4. Kyler Elliot (Wahoo) 11:32.94
  5. Landon Lubischer (Raymond Central) 11:51.72

Girls 3,200 Meter Run

  1. Cassie Coufal (Bishop Neumann) 13:27.89
  2. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 13.28.08
  3. Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann) 13:29.28
  4. Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann) 13:53.60
  5. Isabelle Zelazney (Bishop Neumann) 15:04.91

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

  1. Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 39.83
  2. Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 40.34
  3. Zach Fox (Wahoo) 40.69
  4. Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 41.35
  5. Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann) 41.73

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

  1. Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 46.09
  2. Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) 46.35
  3. Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 48.08
  4. Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood) 48.97
  5. Madelyn Lubischer (Raymond Central) 49.33

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

  1. Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood) 14.73
  2. Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) 14.75
  3. Zach Fox (Wahoo) 15.20
  4. Gavin Pokorny (Wahoo) 16.38
  5. William Nielson (Wahoo) 16.62

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

  1. Jadah Laughlin (Ashland-Greenwood) 16.37
  2. Addy Sweeney (Cedar Bluffs) 16.59
  3. AJ Bosak (Bishop Neumann) 16.68
  4. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 16.86
  5. Lizzie Lilly (Bishop Neumann) 17.10

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

  1. Wahoo (Curtis Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Sam Edmonds, and Waylon Sherman) 44.46
  2. Yutan (Zack Krajicek, Jett Arensburg, Derek Wacker, and Josh Jessen) 44.69
  3. Ashland-Greenwood (Lleyton West, Evan Shepard, Thomas Spears, and Nathan Upton) 44.88
  4. Mead (AJ Carritt, Tyler Else, Hayden Cunningham, and Tyler Pickworth) 45.40
  5. Bishop Neumann (Calvin Sassaman, Trenton Moudry, Sam Stuhr, and Kamdyn Swartz) 45.66

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

  1. Bishop Neumann (Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Mary Chvatal, and Teresa Quinn) 51.16
  2. Ashland-Greenwood (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Jadah Laughlin) 52.16
  3. East Butler (Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak, and Camryn Kocian) 52.99
  4. Yutan (Heidi Krajicek, Ellie Lloyd, Mara Tichota, and Christina Kerkman) 53.67
  5. Raymond Central (Sava Hitz, Candela Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer) 53.69

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

  1. Wahoo (Zach Fox, Sam Edmonds, Garrett Grandgenett, and Malachi Bordovsky) 3:27.32
  2. Bishop Neumann (Calvin Sassaman, Trent Moudry, Michael Lynch, and Luek Meis) 3:31.83
  3. Yutan (Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, and Josh Jessen) 3:40.30
  4. Ashland-Greenwood (Peyton Vinkier, Tristan Harms, Jonah Hamm, and Aiden Krumwiede) 3:47.60
  5. Cedar Bluffs (Morgen Marten, Samuel Blanck, Jeremy Honeywell, and Lorenzo Pietrangelo) 3:54.20

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

  1. Bishop Neumann (Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Adelyn Zwick, and Teresa Quinn) 4:14.61
  2. Yutan (McKenna Jones, Alyssa Husing, Laycee Josoff, and Ella Watts) 4:30.78
  3. Ashland-Greenwood (Alivia Pike, Audrey Whitehead, Lauren Gerdes, and Kiya Johnson) 4:35.65
  4. Wahoo (Taylor Luben, Lillie Harris, Sarah Kolterman, and Megan Robinson) 4:41.54
  5. Raymond Central (Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Candela Manrique) 4:43.31

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

  1. Wahoo (Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Ales Adamec, and Kyle Babst) 8:32.24
  2. Bishop Neumann (Michael Lynch, Jude Polacek, Joseph Haberman, and Luke Meis) 8:34.59
  3. Yutan (Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, and Carter Tichota) 8:37.70
  4. Ashland-Greenwood (Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist, Logan McVay, and Elliot Gossin) 9:23.75
  5. Raymond Central (Wyatt Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Tavis Steele) 9:23.88

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

  1. Bishop Neumann (Cassie Coufal, Kali Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak) 9:54.02
  2. Ashland-Greenwood (Jaycee Fangmeyer, Mira Comstock, Kiya Johnson, and Jenna Grell) 11:04.74
  3. Wahoo (Alyssa Havlovic, Taylor Luben, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz) 11:07.68
  4. Mead (Emily Quinn, Laura Kuhr, Michelle Huckeby, and Eva Georgoulopoulos) 11:49.40
  5. East Butler (Reese Kozisek, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie Spatz, and Haley Sebranek) 12:01.19

Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann)

Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Kamdyn Swartz (Bishop Neumann) and Evan Shepard (Ashland-Greenwood)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…

Board supports Platte basin updates

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors endorsed a new phase of a water management plan for mu…