Veterans awarded Quilts of Valor during July 9 ceremony

ASHLAND – Fourteen Ashland area veterans from multiple branches of the U.S. military armed forces received Quilts of Valor on Saturday during a ceremony at the American Legion Event Center in Ashland.

Chase Barton, Brandon Beaumont, Jeannine Beer, Denny Correll, Doug Chrastil, Merlin Fick, Brent Johnson, Steven Minnick, Mike Minnick, Earl North, Roger Pike, Barb Pope, Jim Sanders, George Schaub and George Versch were honored with the quilts made by members of the Prairie Point Quilters in Ashland.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a Blue Star mother whose son was deployed to Iraq. She had a vision of a soldier who had returned home from deployment wrapped in a quilt that comforted him and helped ward off feelings of despair he suffered after serving in combat.

Since its founding, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 200,000 quilts to veterans of military conflicts, actions and wars. The Prairie Point Quilters create these patriotic works of art out of fabric as a community service project.

Barton joined the Army on June 4, 2017. He was a Stryker Systems maintainer and received an honorable discharge after a shoulder injury received during a training event. He is a volunteer member of the Ashland fire and rescue departments.

Beaumont was in the Marines from 1993 to 2000. During his service, he was a truck driver and a Huey/Cobra flight line mechanic. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Pendelton, California, and he was deployed on a Marine Corps prepositioned ship called the USS First Lieutenant Jack Lummus for 35 days during Operation Freedom Banner in Pohang, South Korea in 1994. He received two Good Conduct Medals and two Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

Beer was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in May 1988 after completing the Iowa State University ROTC program. Throughout her career, she was a career Air Force manpower officer. Her duty assignments included Yokata Air Base, Japan; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; the Pentagon, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia and Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General. She was deployed three times – to Incirlik Air Base in support of Operation Northern Watch; to Al Udeid Air Base, Quatar for Operation Iraqi Freedom and a one-year deployment to Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. She retired on April 1, 2009 as a lieutenant colonel. Her awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf cluster, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with one silver star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Denny Carroll served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1970 as a field artillery cannoneer during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Army Reserves from 1970 to 1975. He was honorably discharged as a corporal.

Doug Chrastil entered the Navy at Great Lakes, Illinois on March 28, 1981. He was assigned to the Naval Communications Unit at the United States Embassy in London, to the SSBN-726 Ballistic Missile Submarine Ohio, and to the US Naval Security Group Activity, Galeta Island, Panama. His duty assignment was cryptologic technician maintenance. He reached the rank of petty officer first class. He was discharged on March 28, 1988 in Pensacola, Florida.

Merlin Fick served in the Naval Reserves from 1965 to 1967 as an electrician working on ship lighting systems. He spent most of his two-year active duty requirement on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. He also spent time in Philadelphia while the ship was in dry dock being overhauled. He was also stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After active duty, Fick spent the remainder of his service on inactive duty. He left the service with the rank of electrician’s mate third class.

Brent Johnson was commissioned as an officer in the Navy in May 1993 after completing ROTC at the University of Kansas. He entered Nuclear Power Officer training in Orlando, Florida and Idaho Falls, Idaho, obtaining certification to operate US Navy nuclear reactors. After finishing Submarine Officer training in Connecticut, he served as a junior officer for more than three years on the USS Pogy, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine based in San Diego. Onboard the USS Pogy, Johnson earned his submarine officer qualification, operated the nuclear reactor and directed the submarine’s operations as the officer of the deck. He visited Hawaii, Guam, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and the Arctic Circle. He completed his service in 1999 as a lieutenant at US Strategic Command in Omaha as a nuclear weapons stockpile analyst.

Steve Minnick enlisted in the Nebraska Air National Guard on Feb. 11, 1978. He trained as an operation specialist, performing those duties relating to air operations of the RF-4C Phantom Jet as a normal drill status guardsman from September 1978 to May 1987. He performed duty on three different occasions in support of NATO exercises in Eskisehir, Turkey. His status changed to Active Duty Guard Reserve in May 1987, and he remained on active duty until he retired. From 1987 to 1993, he was an Aircrew Resource Management Specialist. He performed Ramp Controller duties while at Rhein Main Air Base in Frankfurt, Germany during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. In 1993, he became an inflight refueling specialist, also known as a boom operator, in a KC-135R Stratotanker. He achieved the level of instructor/evaluator boom operator. He flew over 20 combat missions and more than 40 combat support missions in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Kosovo and Afghanistan. He retired on April 1, 2007 as a senior master sergeant.

Mike Minnick served 40 years in the Nebraska Air National Guard and the US Air Force from 1975 to 2015. He was a traditional Guardsman from 1995 to 1991 and then served 25 years on active duty with the Nebraska Air National Guard. His jobs included repair and reclamation journeyman, command and control specialist and KC-135R inflight fueling operator (boom operator). He was involved in military operations in Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Libya. He served in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He has over 6,000 hours of flying and 100-plus combat and combat support sorties, including refueling aircraft in combat and medical evacuation missions out of Afghanistan. He retired in 1991 as a master sergeant.

Earl North joined the Army after high school and went to basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After basic training, he went to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey for training in basic electronics and Red Stone Arsenal for training on Hawk Missile system repair. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for repair of missile systems in the Far East. He was sent to Vietnam on temporary duty with the Marines. He was also stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. After he left the Army in 1965, North went to work for Raytheon and spent two years in Laos as a flight instructor and rescue pilot.

Roger Pike served in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1981 to 1988. He was a fuel system specialist on F15 and KC-135 aircraft. He trained at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois. He reached the rank of airman first class.

Barb Pope served as an information management specialist for 11 years in the Army from 1981 to 1992. Her duty assignment locations included Royal Air Force Alconbury, United Kingdom; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. While at Ramstein, she worked in direct support of troops deployed for Desert Storm. After separating as a staff sergeant in 1992, she re-enlisted in 2006 and trained as a paralegal specialist. In 2011, she re-entered the Nebraska Army National Guard and was trained as a cook. Her duty assignments included Lincoln, Mead, Omaha, North Platte and Kearney. She retired in 2019 as a staff sergeant.

Jim Sanders joined the Air Force in 1961 directly out of high school. After completing boot camp, he was assigned to the air traffic coordinating office at Travis Air Force Base in California, where he coordinated military and civilian traffic to the Pacific. After two years, he was assigned to Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1965.

George Schaub served in the Army for two years, leaving the service as a private first class. He was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey and Fort Meade, Maryland. After he served in the Vietnam War, he moved on to Indian Town Gap, Pennsylvania and then back to Fort Dix.

George Versch was with the Army Rangers and Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1979. He spent most of his military career at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

