Variant found in district as vaccination work moves along

ASHLAND – The first case of the UK variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.7, has been confirmed in nearby Dodge County, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.

In a press release sent out on Monday, the health department said genomic sequencing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab uncovered the variant in a child under the age of 10. Contact tracing has been done and the case has been thoroughly reviewed.

The first case of the same variant was confirmed by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Friday in a Sarpy County resident in his 30s. The B.1.1.7 variant also has been found in Douglas County.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time before a variant strain was identified within the health district,” said Terra Uhing, executive director for Three Rivers Public Health Department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

While the variant is easily spread among patients, Uhing said the available vaccines seem to be effective in preventing the spread of the disease. However, the health official urges precautions remain in place.

“It is crucial that everyone continues to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home when you are sick as we work to get everyone vaccinated,” Uhing said.