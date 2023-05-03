ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams found success at the Capitol Conference Meet at Arlington on April 29. Both teams took home third place, with the boys scoring 83 points and the girls ending up with 57 points.

“I was very pleased with the boys performance,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “We were led by seniors Nate Upton and Ty Beetison. These two have been consistent all season. Both are peaking at the right time as well. As we head into districts next week, both have extremely competitive districts in their respective events. With that competition usually brings out the best in them.”

Nathan Upton picked up gold medals in both the 100 and the 200 meter dashes. His time in the 100 was 11.38 and then he ran a 23.08 in the 200.

In the field events, Ty Beetison cleared 12-04 in the pole vault to get first place. He followed that up by getting second in the high jump by getting over 6-00.

Tying for second place in the pole vault was Robbie Rist who ended up with a vault of 10-10.

Winning the shot put was Tobin Engelhard with a toss of 50-08.50. Luke Lambert earned a second place finish with a mark of 48-02.50.

Adding to his medal count by getting fourth in the discus with a throw of 144-04 was Lambert.

In a field of 24 competitors in the triple jump, Lleyton West got fifth place. His best jump of the day was a mark of 19-04.

Clocking a PR of 11:03.30 in the 3,200 meter run was Nick Wilhite. That was good enough to get him fourth place overall in the eight lap race.

Thomas Spears continues to improve in the 800 meter run. The sophomore got to the finish line in third place after clocking a 2:07.54.

For the girls, it was once again Jadah Laughlin in the hurdles who set the tone. She won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.27 and got second in the 300 hurdles after posting a 48.56.

Also medaling in the 300 hurdles in fifth place was Paxton Beranek, who ran a 52.03.

Winning in the field events were Alivia Pike and Lauren Gerdes. Pike’s gold came in the pole vault where she cleared 9-04 and Gerdes tied a season best by getting over 5-04 in the high jump.

Picking up third place in the shot put with a throw of 34-10.50 was Malia Howard.

After winning the high jump, Gerdes came in fifth place in the 200 meter dash. The junior just got by Davida Garrett of Conestoga with a time of 27.87.

The final two medals for the Bluejay girls came in the 4x100 and the 4x400 meter relays. Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Gerdes and Laughlin took second in the 4x100 by posting a 52.01. Shelby Lyons, Beranek, Gerdes and Laughlin came in sixth in the 4x400 after getting to the line in 4:36.73.

“Our girls came away with three conference titles,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “Lauren also tied our school record with a jump of 5-4 and Alivia was very close to setting a new record in vault. It was great to see some new PRs being set. It shows our girls are peaking at the ideal time of the season. Overall, I know we were wanting to place higher on the girls side and we had some girls disappointed with how they performed. But, we are optimistic about our training for this week as we prepare for districts next Tuesday.”

A-G closes out the regular season at the Raymond Central Invite at 1 p.m. on May 4.