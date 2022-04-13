Underclassmen lead Bluejays to solid performances

BLAIR – The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team was busy this past week with competitions on back-to-back days. The Bluejays first traveled to a triangular at Fort Calhoun on April 5 where A-G got second with a 199 and then followed that up with a seventh place finish at the DC West Invite on April 6 by tallying a 377.

The top golfer for A-G at River Wilds was Isaac Carson, who is a sophomore. He ended up shooting a 46 to place third overall.

Justin Mills was the only other golfer at the triangular to shoot under 50 for the Bluejays. He took seventh place by carding a 49.

One stroke back of Mills was Aiden Beckenhauer in ninth place shooting a 50. Following him was Hayden Hatzenbuhler who got 14th and shot a 54 and Shawn Carey finished with a score of 56 and came in 17th place.

“I am happy with how we golfed,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “River Wilds will host our conference tournament in May, so it was good to play the back nine. Issac shot well today; he’s worked hard in the offseason and was happy with a third place finish. Wahoo and Calhoun have good teams.”

On top of the varsity competitors, A-G had one junior varsity golfer compete as well. It was Braydon Roberts who got 21st place by shooting a 59.

At the Pines Country Club the next day, Mills was able to use the high winds that the day presented to his advantage as he ended up carding a personal best. He shot a 43 on the front nine and lowered his score to a 41 on the back nine to shoot an 84. That was good enough to get him a medal in 11th place.

Finishing second for the Bluejays with a 95 in Valley was Hatzenbuhler. His front nine score was a 49, while his back nine tally ended up being a 46.

Coming in neck and neck with each other were Carson and Beckenhauer. Their scores were a 99 after Beckenhauer shot three strokes better than Carson on the first nine holes and then the roles were reversed on the final nine.

Rounding out the team score for A-G was Carey with a 109. He scored a 53 for the first nine holes and then fell three strokes back with a 56 on the back nine.

“Strong winds can make bad situations worse, but there were a couple holes today where it helped kids pick up yards,” Wallman said. “Justin was consistent today, shooting a personal best and medaling. Overall, the kids had fun today.”

The Bluejays hosted their home invite on April 11 and then competed in the Milford Invite on April 12.