Two-vehicle accident results in injury

GREENWOOD – A pickup slowing to turn into Greenwood on Highway 6 last Friday was struck by another vehicle, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles and injuries to a passenger.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reported that at 2:20 p.m. deputies and Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Ashland Rescue and the Cass County Medics were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 at the intersection of Main Street in Greenwood.

Sheriff William Brueggemann reported that a blue and white GMC pickup driven by Benjamin J. Bohuslavsky, 68, of Cedar Creek, had slowed to stop to turn left onto Main Street when he was struck from behind by a white Dodge Journey driven by Jacob C. Hietala, 23. of Ashland.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the collision. The drivers were released by medical personnel at the scene, but Robert Wall, 74, a passenger in Bohuslavsky’s vehicle, was transported by Ashland Rescue to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident and Hietala was cited for the incident.

