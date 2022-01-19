Two from sheriff’s office announce bid for sheriff

WAHOO – Two employees of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office have announced their plans to seek the position of sheriff.

On Jan. 11, Curt Prohaska and Chris Lichtenberg announced their candidacies in separate press releases after Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholz announced he would not be running for re-election.

Prohaska is a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office with over 27 years of law enforcement experience.

“I’m excited to launch my campaign for sheriff and look forward to continuing to serve the great people of Saunders County,” Prohaska said in the press release. “As sheriff, I’ll put my 27 years of experience to work to keep Saunders County families safe, support our law enforcement officials, and protect our constitutional rights.”

Lichtenberg is a sergeant with the sheriff’s department and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

“As a life-long resident of Saunders County, a current sergeant with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and a life of demonstrated public service to the citizens of Saunders County, I look forward to serving the citizens in yet another way.”