Two from sheriff’s office announce bid for sheriff

WAHOO – Two employees of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office have announced their plans to seek the position of sheriff.
On Jan. 11, Curt Prohaska and Chris Lichtenberg announced their candidacies in separate press releases after Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholz announced he would not be running for re-election.
Prohaska is a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office with over 27 years of law enforcement experience.
“I’m excited to launch my campaign for sheriff and look forward to continuing to serve the great people of Saunders County,” Prohaska said in the press release. “As sheriff, I’ll put my 27 years of experience to work to keep Saunders County families safe, support our law enforcement officials, and protect our constitutional rights.”
Lichtenberg is a sergeant with the sheriff’s department and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
“As a life-long resident of Saunders County, a current sergeant with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and a life of demonstrated public service to the citizens of Saunders County, I look forward to serving the citizens in yet another way.”
Both men are natives of Saunders County. Prohaska was raised in Prague, where he graduated from Prague High School. After high school he joined the US Marine Corps and served four years. He served with Security Forces in Japan, in an infantry battalion with the First Marine Division in California and was directly involved in the liberation of Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War, where he was awarded a combat action ribbon and several other awards. He is a member of American Legion Post 129 in Ashland and VFW Post 4502 in Wahoo.
After his discharge from the Marines in 1993, Prohaska began a career in law enforcement, where he has served as a police officer, chief of police and state trooper. He joined the Nebraska State Patrol in 1997, serving as a state trooper for 21 years. He was named Trooper of the Year in 2002.
In 2018 Prohaska retired from the state patrol and began working as a financial advisor.
Lichtenberg grew up in rural Saunders County in the Cedar Bluffs area. He has worked in supervisory and administrative roles with the sheriff’s department and has served as the police chief for the Village of Cedar Bluffs.
In addition to his work in law enforcement, Lichtenberg is very active in his community and in the county, serving on the Village Board of Trustees in Cedar Bluffs and as the assistant fire chief and as an emergency medical technician with the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department for more than 25 years.
As a law enforcement officer and in his volunteer role on the fire department, Lichtenberg has received multiple awards, including the 2019 American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, the 2011 Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Heroism Award and the 2018 Saunders County Sheriff’s Office Officer of the Year.
Prohaska was appointed to the Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board by Gov. Pete Ricketts. He and his wife, Lisa, have one adult daughter and a son-in-law and will become grandparents for the first time in May.
Lichtenberg and his wife, Stacey, have a daughter in high school and two adult sons and a daughter-in-law. They have one grandchild.
Both are registered as Republicans. They will go head-to-head in the May 10 Primary Election, where the winner will be on the Nov. 8 General Election.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.