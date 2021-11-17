Turkey Trot set to start in dowtown Ashland

ASHLAND – Burn off some calories in preparation for your Thanksgiving feast at the annual Turkey Trot road race in Ashland on Thanksgiving Day.

The 5k run and one mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 8:10 a.m. at The Brickhouse in downtown Ashland.

Happy Trailz Running Club is organizing the event again. Entry fee is a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to the Kids Cupboard, an organization that provides nutritious food and snacks for families with school-age children.